The Face Shop — Al Wahda awarded best service performance branch at Dubai Service Excellence Scheme Awards

Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 12:30 PM

The Face Shop, a leading Korean beauty and skincare brand, has been awarded the best service performance branch for its Al Wahda branch, as part of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme Award.

The Dubai Service Excellence Scheme (DSES) is an initiative of the Dubai government's Department of Economic Development (DED) that aims to promote excellence in customer service across various sectors in the city. The DSES recognises companies and organisations that have demonstrated exceptional service standards and customer satisfaction.

The Face Shop Al Wahda store was selected for the award based on its outstanding commitment to delivering exceptional customer service, maintaining high service standards and going above and beyond to ensure that customers receive a positive and memorable experience each time they visit.

"We are delighted to receive this recognition from the DSES Awards. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team to provide exceptional service to our customers," said Anuradha Dhawan, executive vice-president, Al Ghurair Retail. "We strive to provide our customers with the best shopping experience, and this award inspires us to continue to improve our services and exceed our customers' expectations."

"We would like to express our gratitude to our customers for their continued trust and loyalty. We remain committed to providing the best possible service and product offerings to our valued customers," she added.

The Face Shop is a leading Korean beauty brand that offers a range of skincare and beauty products made from 600 natural ingredients.

The Face Shop Al Wahda is dedicated to assist customers with their queries and provide personalised recommendations based on their individual needs.