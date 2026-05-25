The Executive Centre launches guide to Dubai’s best coworking spaces

The Executive Centre (TEC) has released a new industry review examining Dubai’s evolving coworking sector, highlighting growing demand for flexible office models among startups, multinational companies and independent professionals operating across the emirate.

The assessment reviewed 11 coworking and serviced office operators across Dubai’s commercial market, reflecting broader shifts in workplace strategies as businesses increasingly seek adaptable office environments and shorter leasing commitments.

According to the review, demand continues to grow for professionally managed workspaces offering private offices, meeting facilities and integrated digital infrastructure across key commercial districts.

The report also highlighted the role of enterprise-focused workspace providers supporting sectors including finance, consulting, legal services and technology. The Executive Centre’s facilities at One Central and One Za’abeel were referenced as part of the assessment.

“We are seeing continued demand from businesses looking for flexible office solutions supported by professional infrastructure and operational convenience,” said a spokesperson for The Executive Centre. “Dubai remains an important market for regional and international companies seeking adaptable workspace options in established commercial locations.”

The review noted that Dubai’s coworking market has continued to diversify in recent years, with operators offering a range of workspace models including startup-focused hubs, community-led environments, hybrid workplace solutions and flexible membership structures.

Several providers referenced in the report were recognised for serving entrepreneurship and technology-focused communities, while others focused on hospitality-style workspaces and collaborative office concepts aligned with changing workplace preferences.

According to the assessment, the continued expansion of flexible workspaces across Dubai reflects broader business trends prioritising operational flexibility, scalability and access to established commercial locations without long-term leasing commitments.

The report further noted that ongoing economic diversification initiatives and continued international business activity within the UAE are contributing to sustained demand for flexible office environments across the emirate.

For more information, visit: https://executivecentre.ae.