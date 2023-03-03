The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management is back with its annual food fest

Get ready for a mouth-watering experience as the annual food fest is coming to The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management. This year's festival promises to be a delectable feast for foodies of all ages and backgrounds to try out different foods and explore new flavors. You will also have the opportunity to participate in:
The Dibba Bay Shuck Off competition - Enter the shucking competition with great prizes to be won.
Learn and explore oysters - Learn and explore key tasting notes of oysters
How to savour oysters - Join an interactive session to gain foundational knowledge about the different types of oysters on the following dates:
· March 4 – 12 PM – 10 PM
· March 5 – 12 PM – 8 PM
Entry fee is not required, only your family and friends.