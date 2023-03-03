The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management is back with its annual food fest

Published: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 12:33 PM Last updated: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 12:35 PM

Get ready for a mouth-watering experience as the annual food fest is coming to The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management. This year's festival promises to be a delectable feast for foodies of all ages and backgrounds to try out different foods and explore new flavors. You will also have the opportunity to participate in:

The Dibba Bay Shuck Off competition - Enter the shucking competition with great prizes to be won.

Learn and explore oysters - Learn and explore key tasting notes of oysters

How to savour oysters - Join an interactive session to gain foundational knowledge about the different types of oysters on the following dates:

· March 4 – 12 PM – 10 PM

· March 5 – 12 PM – 8 PM

Entry fee is not required, only your family and friends.