The Emirate of Ajman hosts the seventh edition of Art Camp Andorra

Published: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 4:45 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 4:46 PM

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, Ajman University (AU), in collaboration with the National Commission for Education, Culture and Science and Ajman Department of Tourism Development, will host Art Camp Andorra 2022 from March 14 until March 21. This is the first time that the high-profile art project known for its global impact is being held in the Arab world. The Camp is a very significant cultural event for the UAE and the Emirate of Ajman, as well as a proud moment for AU.

Conceptualised by the Andorran National Commission for UNESCO and first held in Ordino Andorra in 2008, Art Camp Andorra aims to foster peace and sustainable development by promoting intercultural dialogue and exchange through the medium of art. Since its creation, Art Camp Andorra has hosted around 150 artists from 80 different countries and have contributed to the creation of approximately 600 original works that have been exhibited at numerous prestigious locations across the world.

The 2022 edition of Art Camp Andorra is themed Jusoor – Building Bridges through Art, and it reflects the event’s ethos of bridging racial and cultural diversity through art. The theme focuses on the importance of arts as an essence of life, whether through its ability to create a positive impact on societal change, shedding light on the differences and similarities between people or as a means for shaping history.

The Art Camp Andorra 2022, which takes place at the Ajman University campus, aims to expand UNESCO’s efforts in eliminating conflict and promoting development across the world. A unique event that targets selected talents from the Middle East and the world to freely express their artistic sentiments in service of humanity and world peace.

The United Arab Emirates constantly seeks to adopt a proactive vision in supporting the art institutions and the local and international cultural scene by organising art festivals, participating in art exhibitions, sharing artistic content on social media, and introducing the new artists to sponsors who can support them during their journey. More than 25 artists from the Middle East and Asia will participate in this year’s Art Camp, which will conclude its last day on March 21, with a large art exhibition to display the artworks during the camp. This event is open to the public and all art enthusiasts.

“We aim to promote the creative and artistic work of young artists while supporting UNESCO's values such as peace promotion and the Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions. Through this project launched in 2012, we seek to promote the work of these young artists and highlight the power of artistic expression”, said Hedva Ser, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Culture Diplomacy and godmother of Art Camp Andorra.

“Ajman University’s association with the UNESCO Art Camp is reflective of our commitment to developing students into well-rounded individuals who have a deep and genuine appreciation of different cultures and backgrounds. Arts help learners acquire these strengths and become more creative, innovative, problem-solvers and effective communicators,” said Dr Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, stated: “Art plays an essential role in supporting the global community as it can enable societies to shape their identity and individuals to express their personal experiences. This can be achieved through both the cultural heritage and the exploration of unique courses that open new historical dimensions. This has led the Andorran National Commission for UNESCO and Hedva Ser, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Culture Diplomacy, to choose the emirate of Ajman as a host for this important event, as we seek to sustain its continuum through the department’s culture office.”

As the first university in the UAE to admit expatriate students, Ajman University has demonstrated its commitment to cultural diversity. A globally ranked institution, it ranks among the top 750 universities worldwide and top 30 in the Arab world, as per QS World University Rankings 2022. What sets AU apart is its culture of inclusiveness that embraces talented students from diverse national, and social backgrounds and abilities to create a truly world-class institution.