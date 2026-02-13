The Embassy of India in the UAE and Symbiosis Dubai host the ‘Road to AI Impact Summit 2026’

The Embassy of India in the UAE, in collaboration with Symbiosis International University, Dubai hosted the Road to AI Impact Summit 2026 on 10-11 February 2026, at the Symbiosis Dubai Campus, Dubai Knowledge Park. The Road to AI Impact Summit 2026 forms part of a global series of ‘Road to AI’ engagements hosted by Indian Missions worldwide, aimed at fostering international dialogue, strengthening global collaboration, and building momentum ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to take place in New Delhi from February 16-20, 2026.

Aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the initiative seeks to advance an inclusive, ethical, and globally collaborative artificial intelligence ecosystem, with a strong emphasis on responsible innovation, capacity building, and real-world impact.

The summit was inaugurated by Dr Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the UAE. He said: "My visit to Symbiosis Dubai marked my first engagement with a university in the UAE, and it was truly special to interact with bright young minds in an environment where curiosity genuinely meets purpose. Beyond the institution, this experience reflects the broader role AI is playing in shaping new and evolving learning ecosystems. In a futuristic city like Dubai, AI is increasingly becoming a co-author in classrooms and institutions, not to replace human intelligence, but to expand human capability. The purpose of this summit is clear: to educate, democratise, and responsibly harness AI as a force to upskill, reskill, and uplift the workforce of tomorrow. This dialogue also underscores the strong and growing partnership between the UAE and India - one rooted in innovation, education, and shared aspirations for a technology-driven future. Together, both nations are uniquely positioned to shape inclusive, ethical, and globally responsible AI progress."

The two-day programme brought together an eminent group of academic, institutional, industry, and policy leaders from India and the UAE. Key addresses were delivered by Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, pro-chancellor, Symbiosis International University; Dr Ramakrishnan Raman, Vice-chancellor, Symbiosis International University; Dr Ashwin Fernandes executive director (AMESA), QS and Dr Rajiv Yeravdekar, provost, faculty of Medical & Health Sciences, Symbiosis International University, and Dr Anita Patankar, executive director, Symbiosis Dubai.

Dr Yeravdekar said: "We sincerely thank the India Embassy for choosing Symbiosis Dubai to host the prestigious Road to AI Impact Summit, a significant precursor to the AI summit in India. At Symbiosis Dubai, our focus has always been on strengthening student academic excellence and industry engagement, while fostering meaningful student collaboration and providing opportunities for global exposure beyond the classroom. We are already on this path through initiatives such as the Symbiosis Artificial Intelligence Institute (SAII) and the Symbiosis Centre for Applied AI, which proactively embed AI into learning and research. In a forward-looking city like Dubai, where innovation and AI are shaping every sector, education must evolve alongside technology, preparing our students not just to learn, but to lead and make an impact in a rapidly changing world."

The Road to AI Impact Summit 2026 underscores India’s growing technological leadership and the Embassy of India’s continued efforts to showcase the country’s capabilities in artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure, and responsible innovation, while strengthening India–UAE cooperation in emerging technologies.