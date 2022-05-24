The Egyptian Minister of Higher Education and Acting Minister of Health signs a mutual cooperation agreement for biological products and vaccines

The agreement benefits investments in the healthcare sector, primarily vaccine and serum production

Published: Tue 24 May 2022, 12:53 PM

Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, minister of higher education and scientific research and acting minister of health and population of Egypt, oversaw the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Holding Company for biological products and vaccines 'Vacsera', and the UAE based National Holding and Scope Investment. The Minister stressed on the importance of cooperation with international companies in the UAE, to expand investments in the healthcare sector in Egypt, for the benefit of both sides. He pointed out the strength of Egyptian-Emirati relations in various fields.

Dr Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Population, explained further that the agreement includes cooperation with the UAE companies in establishing factories for the production of vaccines and auto - disable syringes, within the Vacsera complex in 6th of October City.

Minister Ghaffar discussed the economic study proposal for cooperation between Vacsera and National Holding and Scope Investment to establish and operate a vaccine factory. This would contribute to the expansion of the company’s factories and increase its capacity, within the framework of the state’s plan to make Egypt a major centre for the production of vaccines in the African continent.

The minister welcomed the cooperation with National Holding and Scope Investment, stressing the strength of the Egyptian market in the field of vaccine production. He pointed to the confidence of the international community and the World Health Organisations in the capabilities of the Egyptian state, supporting its achievement of having a leading role in the field.

Dr Ghaffar added that the minister affirmed his keenness to support and promote international investments in the state, in accordance with regulatory laws. During the meeting, it was also discussed the ways of cooperation with the UAE side, to operate Al Galala University Hospital, according to the latest administrative systems, and in cooperation with specialised companies, given the importance and capabilities of the hospital. The hospital, which will operate with a capacity of 577 beds, is an important and distinctive hospital in Egypt. The agreement was signed on the Egyptian side by Dr Heba Wali, CEO at Vacsera company, and Fareed Bilbeisi, CEO at Scope Investment, in the presence of Dr Mohamed Hassani, assistant minister of health for public health initiatives, and counselor Mohamed El-Minshawy, the legal advisor to the minister, and members of the National Holding and Scope Investment.