The Edge, subsidiary of Zinc Media Group, opens official office in Riyadh

From Riyadh to the World: Amplifying the Kingdom’s Stories, UK Powerhouse Zinc Media Group Deepens Investment in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030

Published: Wed 8 Oct 2025, 11:24 AM

UAE students can now get free access to Google Gemini Pro for a year

How AI helps UAE doctors predict heart disease, diabetes, fertility risks early

UAE extradites 2 wanted criminals to Belgium after Interpol alert

The Edge, the Middle East-based content creation and production company, a subsidiary of the UK’s prestigious Zinc Media Group, has announced the opening of its first official office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.  

The Edge has been working in the Kingdom for more than 15 years, producing award-winning documentaries, brand films, and events for leading organisations including Aramco, the BBC, Ithra, SABIC, and Red Sea Global. With the launch of a permanent office in Riyadh, The Edge is deepening its long-standing presence in Saudi Arabia and expanding its commitment to supporting brands, companies, and national projects by telling the stories of the region on a global stage.

Backed by Zinc Media Group, one of the UK’s premier television and factual storytelling companies, and the only television production company listed on the London Stock Exchange, this expansion reflects the Group’s strategy to invest further in the Middle East’s fast-growing creative industries. Zinc distributes content to 150 territories worldwide.

“We are proud to have delivered some of our most exciting projects in Saudi Arabia over the past decade,” said Mark Browning, CEO of Zinc Media Group. “Now, with an official office in Riyadh, we are committing even more fully to the Kingdom. This step allows us to partner more closely with local brands and organisations to tell the stories that are shaping Saudi Arabia’s place in the world.”

The Edge is also unveiling a refreshed brand identity that reflects its three areas of focus: Film, Education and Immersive Experiences. From television production, documentaries, and factual storytelling to brand activations and large-scale immersive productions, The Edge is positioned to deliver projects that meet the ambitions of Vision 2030.

“Saudi Arabia has been at the heart of our work in the region for years,” said Alex Amos, executive producer of The Edge. “By opening our official office in Riyadh, we’re building on that foundation to invest in local talent, strengthen long-term partnerships, and use our creativity to amplify Saudi Arabia’s voice to the rest of the world.”

The Riyadh office builds on The Edge’s established hub in Doha and signals Zinc Media Group’s confidence in Saudi Arabia’s growing role as a global media and cultural powerhouse. With this expansion, Zinc continues its strong growth trajectory, with revenues up 72 per cent year-on-year and a pipeline of multi-million-pound projects across the Middle East. As Saudi Arabia invests heavily in its creative economy, The Edge stands ready to be a trusted partner in delivering the content, experiences, and storytelling to match the Kingdom’s goals.

Visit The Edge at https://edge-arabia.com or Zinc Media Group at https://zincmedia.com/.