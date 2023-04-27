The E3 Customer Experience Conference to return for its third edition

Published: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 11:26 AM Last updated: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 11:29 AM

The E3 Customer Experience Conference 2023, organised by Ejtemaat Saudi Arabia in partnership with Saudi CX Association, will return for its third edition on May 16-17 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The conference, held in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia, will feature practical strategies, tools, methods, and initiatives organisations can use to accelerate customer-centric growth and innovation in a rapidly evolving experience economy.

The two-day event will showcase regional and international CX success stories and connect 500+ delegates from the Middle Eastern CX community with recognised CX practitioners and thought leaders from across the globe. Attendees will gain insights into CX business models and best practices, explore KSA-focused CX protocol with global leaders, and discover new CX technologies and user-friendly tools.

Supported by its global partners Teleperformance, Lucidya, Qualtrics, Genesys, QuestionPro, New Metrics, Medallia, Emplifi, Survey2Connect, Sprinklr, Sitecore, Silah, Zoho, Horváth, RayaCX, Ziwo, CXKsa, Taqniyat, Kinari, Hansa Research and CXBrand, the E3 Customer Experience Conference 2023 is a must-attend event for CX professionals looking to stay ahead of the curve and deliver next-level customer experiences. Register now and secure your spot at the premier CX event of the year.