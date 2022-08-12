The culture shift of English cricket team

By Ravi Sahni Published: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 6:01 PM Last updated: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 6:16 PM

Former batsman Kevin Pietersen has been talking about England’s new approach at multiple interviews. England recently crushed South Africa in the first ODI. The English team also defeated New Zealand (NZ) by 3-0 in the test series, where Jonny Bairstow did not allow NZ bowlers to create a rhythm or settle a pattern with a strike rate of more than 100.

Pieterson also praised Bairstow’s performance showcasing England’s new culture shift introduced by Eoin Morgan and how it's finally panning out. He expressed how he is delighted to watch Bairstow grow into a top-order player and take one for the team. Bairstow has been on the team with Pietersen and has evolved immensely.

The former batsman was also impressed by Bairstow’s performance with David Warner during IPL. Talking about England’s current mentality shift, Pietersen says, “The way Joe Root and Ben Stokes are playing, with Alex Lees and Ollie Pope developing quietly in the background, England are going to post some enormous scores.”

“They might be rolled for 80 or 90 every so often, but we could see them score 500 or 550 in a day, too," he added.

The commentator explained how he was surprised by New Zealand’s win in the World Test Champions series. He said, “I mean no disrespect by that, because they must be doing something to get the very best out of each other.” He said the team lacks star players apart from Trent Boult and Kane Williamson.

During the England versus India fifth test, Pietersen said that with India, it would be a different case. He said the Indian bowlers won’t mind 'The Three Lions’ batters playing their shots against India. However, it seems England’s new approach worked quite well after the hosts won the final test match and levelled the series.

"He (Morgan) has created a winning culture, too, of course. He delivered England’s first ever global silverware and created incredible memories both at Lord’s by winning the World Cup final that day, and with all the incredible records and moments they have produced during his time in charge,” Peitersen added.

The commentator also explained how 'The Three Lions' are following Morgan’s style and entertaining cricket lovers with his playing style. He explained Joss Buttler will successfully lead Morgan’s legacy.

Ravi Sahni is the strategist executive at Dekh News.