The Corporate Monk returns: Sandeep V Dandekar launches his audiobooks in the UAE

Sandeep V Dandekar, widely known as The Corporate Monk, launched the audiobook editions of his three acclaimed works at a special event hosted at Taj JLT, Dubai.

The evening brought together business leaders, entrepreneurs, and knowledge seekers from across the UAE, reflecting the influence of his teachings on the region’s corporate and personal growth landscapes.

The three audiobooks released include:

The Monk Who Didn’t Have to Sell His Lamborghini The Journey to Ikigai by Shinkansen via Zen Karesansui I Sold My Mercedes at a Loss and Got Rich

Previously published in print, these titles have been well received, and their availability in audio format aims to reach wider audiences, providing accessibility in today’s fast-paced world.

Speaking at the launch, Dandekar said: “These books are not just stories or frameworks—they are life companions. By bringing them into audio, I wanted to make the experience more personal, more intimate, and accessible to anyone, anywhere. My hope is that every listener finds a piece of themselves in these journeys and feels inspired to create their own path of purpose.”

The launch event featured interactive sessions where Dandekar discussed the themes behind each book. The Monk Who Didn’t Have to Sell His Lamborghini explores success beyond material wealth, The Journey to Ikigai blends Eastern philosophy with modern-day realities to guide purpose-driven living, and I Sold My Mercedes at a Loss and Got Rich focuses on resilience and long-term fulfilment.

Guests engaged in discussions about the growing relevance of empathy, balance, and purpose-driven leadership in today’s corporate environment. Many attendees welcomed the audiobook format as a practical way for professionals, entrepreneurs, and students to connect with Dandekar’s teachings during commutes, walks, or moments of reflection.

Having lived in the UAE for nearly a decade, Dandekar’s strong connection to the region was evident throughout the evening, with attendees recalling his impact on local businesses and communities.

The audiobook launch was described by participants as more than a literary event, serving instead as a gathering of minds focused on growth, reflection, and transformation.

With this milestone, Dandekar further strengthens his reputation as The Corporate Monk—a mentor and storyteller who continues to inspire resilience, meaning, and leadership across professional and personal journeys.