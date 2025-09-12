The Collective Dubai set to present an unforgettable fashion experience

Dubai’s most anticipated luxury fashion pop-up returns this season with a spectacular lineup. The Collective Dubai’s All That Glitters – Festive Edit will take place on September 19 and 20, 2025, at the Ritz-Carlton, DIFC. This edition promises an unforgettable fashion experience, featuring a blend of iconic designers, celebrated jewellers, and exciting new brands, all curated for the city’s discerning fashion lovers.

This season, The Collective Dubai presents All That Glitters — a radiant curation celebrating the spirit of diwali and the joy of togetherness. From contemporary yet timeless occasion wear to luminous jewellery and standout accessories, every designer and collection has been thoughtfully handpicked to reflect the vibrancy of the festival and the cosmopolitan elegance of Dubai.

Blending tradition with modern luxury, the edit captures the artistry of diverse designers and the magic of festive celebration — a true ode to style, trends, and craftsmanship. This year, The Collective Dubai brings together an exclusive roster of celebrated designers and heritage brands, along with new labels making their debut in the city.

This year, The Collective Dubai brings together an exclusive roster of celebrated designers, heritage brands, and new labels making their debut in the city. Among them is Aikeyah, renowned for its modern twist on Indian heritage wear, offering fluid, versatile designs that fuse comfort with festive sophistication. The label’s new edit introduces effortless pieces that feel equally at home in intimate gatherings and cosmopolitan celebrations.

Aseem Kapoor, recognised for his bohemian-luxe aesthetic, masterfully layers textures, colours, and handcrafted elements to create silhouettes that celebrate individuality. His collection embodies a cosmopolitan free spirit while remaining deeply rooted in artisanal tradition.

From Kashmir, Mohammed Mazhar is known for his poetic reinterpretation of traditional craft through contemporary silhouettes. His latest festive collection highlights intricate detailing, artisanal techniques, and understated elegance that resonates with today’s modern celebrant.

A veteran of the Indian fashion landscape, Vikram Phadnis presents a collection that balances timeless festivity with contemporary flair. Rich embroideries, vibrant palettes, and statement-making designs reflect his signature ability to blend grandeur with wearability.

Finally, Khanna Jewellers, with a heritage dating back to the 1930s, continues its legacy as a torchbearer of fine Indian craftsmanship. This season, the house unveils an exclusive high-jewellery collection that bridges tradition and innovation, offering pieces designed to be treasured across generations.

To elevate the shopping experience, The Collective Dubai is introducing a dedicated Styling Service, available by pre-booking. Expert stylists will be on hand throughout the show to offer personalised guidance — from curating looks for festive occasions to accessorising with statement pieces, ensuring every shopper finds styles that feel truly their own.

To know more, visit @thecollective.dubai