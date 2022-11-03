The ‘Circle’ set to transform strategic giving in the Gulf region

Global giving by individuals totalled $488 billion in 2022, while giving by ultra-high-net-worth individuals reached $175 billion.

Published: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 10:46 AM

The Pearl Initiative, a business-led non-profit organisation promoting corporate accountability in the Gulf region's private sector, and Philanthropy Age, the Arab region’s leading source of philanthropic news are set to transform strategic giving in the region. Further enhancing its digital platform the ‘Circle’ with knowledge tools and resources, the collaboration will enhance the philanthropy ecosystem and support philanthropists and corporate donors in the Gulf region to achieve impact with their giving.

With support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, circlemena.org offers current and aspiring philanthropists, foundations, family offices, CSR professionals, and representatives of corporations, exclusive access to resources, case studies and insight reports to enhance their philanthropic and social impact.

The site features the Circle Index, the region's most comprehensive database of foundations, non-profits, and social enterprises. The Circle Index tracks who is spending what, where and with whom, with the aim of helping both donors and grantees find new partners and increase transparency around giving.

Waleed Gubara, CEO at Touchline, said: "We are delighted to be collaborating with the Pearl Initiative to use our content expertise to support the region's philanthropic ecosystem."

With global concerns such as the $2.5 trillion annual gap standing in the way of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), circlemena.org provides an opportunity for the region’s philanthropic donors to share knowledge and experience to inspire the next generation of funders on their journey.

Ranya Saadawi, executive director at the Pearl Initiative, said: "We are pleased to be working closely with Philanthropy Age to equip institutional and individual donors across the Gulf region with the relevant knowledge and tools to devise impactful strategic philanthropic and corporate responsibility plans. The new functions will enable the ‘Circle’ network to build and unite the growing community of gulf-based philanthropists who are keen to make a greater impact."

The multifaceted website Circlemena.org helps inform, cultivate, and inspire strategic philanthropy through a range of new features, including a membership-only section to enable knowledge exchange and an interactive, personalised dashboard for registered members to connect and share experiences and insights.

Robert Rosen, director of philanthropic partnerships at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, said: "Vibrant peer networks are a great way to increase collaboration among donors and increase the impact and effectiveness of their philanthropy. Through this partnership between the Pearl Initiative and Philanthropy Age, the Circle will be a valuable tool to strengthen donor networks in the Middle East and increase the impact of their giving."

This year, the Circle convened numerous workshops on strategic philanthropy, impact investment, and measurement. Expert facilitators hosted these exclusive events from 21/64, Innovest Advisory, and the Center for Effective Philanthropy, among others. The events featured a range of international keynote speakers, including Hadi Partovi, founder at Code.org; Sara Ojeh, founder and director at Ethos Philanthropy and Shainoor Khoja, impact investment thought leader.