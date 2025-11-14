  • search in Khaleej Times
The Caden by Prescott introduces Dh650 million lagoon-front homes designed for wellness and innovation

The exciting new development boasts dazzling waterside views and resident-curated amenities

Published: Fri 14 Nov 2025, 1:36 PM

Prescott, one of Dubai’s most trusted developers, has unveiled its latest residential project, The Caden, a landmark development valued at Dh650 million, at its newly renovated experience centre in Dubai Hills. This launch marks a bold new chapter for the brand, combining its hallmark quality and functionality with elevated design, smart technology, and resident driven amenities.

Strategically located in Meydan Horizon, one of Dubai’s last remaining lagoon-front master-planned communities near Downtown, The Caden is positioned directly on the development’s defining feature — a man-made crystal lagoon. The project offers spacious, meticulously designed residences with no studios, reflecting a commitment to low-density, high comfort living.

Prescott’s executive director, Shaheer Tabani, emphasised the significance of the launch: "This project has been nothing short of a passion project for me. Over the past six months, our team has poured heart and precision into every single detail — ensuring that every square foot of this project surpasses anything seen before and delivers an experience beyond what any customer could imagine upon completion."

He added: "We pride ourselves in creating homes that are a reflection not just of our vision, but more importantly the people who will be living there. Every amenity and layout in The Caden was shaped by direct feedback from our loyal clientele."

The unveiling took place at Prescott’s newly upgraded experience centre — a multifunctional space featuring a fully furnished show apartment, podcast studio, theatre, refreshment lounge, and meeting rooms. This venue reflects the developer’s ambition to raise the bar in Dubai’s competitive real estate landscape.

