The Big Shopper Sale is back with bigger deals from Dec 1 to 5

Sharjah — The Big Shopper Sale is back and will be held at the Expo Centre Sharjah from December 1 to 5. Visitors can expect an avalanche of discounts and special offers that one can’t get anywhere else.

“We saw strong enthusiasm among residents for the first Big Shopper Sale and that is the primary reason we are organising a second edition this soon, which is very unusual for any trade or consumer event,” said Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

“Besides, everyone loves a good bargain and if it coincides with a long weekend holiday there is nothing like it. The Big Shopper Sale 2020 will feature the region’s largest showcase of fashion products and accessories at bargain prices.

We have brought together all the major fashion brands and retailers at one place to offer the best deals in the country together with a superior shopping experience to all the visitors,” he added.

Despite the prevailing trend of online sales and hybrid events including the Black/White/Yellow Friday and Cyber Monday sales, the Big Shopper Sale will once again be a bigger draw owing to its extensive range of products, biggest line-up of retailers at one place and rock-bottom prices. Besides, the safety and security a venue like Expo Centre Sharjah offers is another advantage.

Being a physical exhibition, the Big Shopper Sale offers visitors the touch and feel of products on display, elements that simply can’t be reproduced electronically, even in the most realistic virtual or hybrid world.

“With more than 500 brands vying for their attention, visitors can be sure that most of the premium and popular brands available in the country will be up for grabs at the Big Shopper Sale.

The products and discounts will be exclusive to the event, key factors that will certainly be a big draw during extended weekend. For exhibitors, apart from offloading their stocks, the event helps in promoting their brands and products to thousands of prospective clients,” said Sultan Shattaf, sales and marketing director, Expo Centre Sharjah.

The five-day exclusive sale will have an entry fee of Dh5 while children below 12 enter for free.