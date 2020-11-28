The Big Shopper Sale is back with bigger deals from Dec 1 to 5
Sharjah — The Big Shopper Sale is back and will be held at the Expo Centre Sharjah from December 1 to 5. Visitors can expect an avalanche of discounts and special offers that one can’t get anywhere else.
“We saw strong enthusiasm among residents for the first Big Shopper Sale and that is the primary reason we are organising a second edition this soon, which is very unusual for any trade or consumer event,” said Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.
“Besides, everyone loves a good bargain and if it coincides with a long weekend holiday there is nothing like it. The Big Shopper Sale 2020 will feature the region’s largest showcase of fashion products and accessories at bargain prices.
We have brought together all the major fashion brands and retailers at one place to offer the best deals in the country together with a superior shopping experience to all the visitors,” he added.
Despite the prevailing trend of online sales and hybrid events including the Black/White/Yellow Friday and Cyber Monday sales, the Big Shopper Sale will once again be a bigger draw owing to its extensive range of products, biggest line-up of retailers at one place and rock-bottom prices. Besides, the safety and security a venue like Expo Centre Sharjah offers is another advantage.
Being a physical exhibition, the Big Shopper Sale offers visitors the touch and feel of products on display, elements that simply can’t be reproduced electronically, even in the most realistic virtual or hybrid world.
“With more than 500 brands vying for their attention, visitors can be sure that most of the premium and popular brands available in the country will be up for grabs at the Big Shopper Sale.
The products and discounts will be exclusive to the event, key factors that will certainly be a big draw during extended weekend. For exhibitors, apart from offloading their stocks, the event helps in promoting their brands and products to thousands of prospective clients,” said Sultan Shattaf, sales and marketing director, Expo Centre Sharjah.
The five-day exclusive sale will have an entry fee of Dh5 while children below 12 enter for free.
-
KT Network
The Big Shopper Sale is back with bigger deals from Dec 1 to 5
Sharjah — The Big Shopper Sale is back and will be held at the Expo Centre Sharjah from December 1 to 5.
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Become a millionaire with Danube Home
Dubai — It’s Ahlan’s second anniversary and it couldn’t come at a better time considering UAE National Day celebrations are...
READ MORE
-
KT Network
District One announces winner of Dh1.2-million...
Dubai — Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, District One, part of... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Blue Ocean Academy offers free professional...
In order to give a further boost to the government’s efforts to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Private hospitals start...
Dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres set up in hospital compounds. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
-
News
Covid-hit expats to return to UAE, thanks to...
The impact of Covid-19 on expats leaving the country has not been as... READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews