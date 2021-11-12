The Best Real Estate Project To Invest In Dubai For Expats
When it comes to real estate investments, there is no place quite like Dubai in the Middle East, or even the rest of the world. The city-state is home to some of the most wondrous and impressive architectural structures in the world, including the Palm Jumeirah, the Burj Khalifa, as well as the upcoming DAMAC Lagoons, a water wonderland, unlike anything you have ever seen.
For investors, the versatile mix of real estate projects offers an amazing opportunity to buy or lease out apartments, villas, and townhouses with high yields. In this guide, we will take a look at some of the best real estate projects for investment in Dubai.
Situated next to DAMAC Hills, DAMAC Lagoons is a magnificent water-inspired community that offers a beach-like lifestyle for its residents. With a cerulean and crystalline lagoon at its centre, the community comprises exclusive villas and townhouses with an upscale interior and spacious outdoor spaces, as well as an unlimited number of sports facilities, adventure opportunities, nature-based activities, water-side dining and shopping experience, state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and internationally-accredited schools.
DAMAC Lagoons is an amazing, fun-filled, family-friendly, and pet-friendly community for all.
DAMAC Hills is a prestigious hill community that has the Trump International Golf Club as its centrepiece. The community is self-sufficient and consists of high-end villas, townhouses, apartments, and hotels, as well as four million square feet of manicured parklands, vibrant gardens, pristine lakes, various sports fields and courts, stables, and a skate park.
The family-friendly community also hosts popular food trucks and a resident ice cream van, as well as a Carrefour for grocery shopping, Jebel Ali School, a special Green Zone that sells plants, various salons, a shuttle service to the Mall of Emirates and many more amenities.
Another mega project by DAMAC Properties, DAMAC Hills 2, previously known as Akoya, distinguished itself as being the very first self-contained, sustainable and eco-friendly community in Dubai. The community is focused around the Trump International Golf Club and features beautifully landscaped gardens, refreshing water fountains, and relaxing parks and leafy boulevards.
The community is based on nature, activity, health and wellness and a sense of community. Residents can enjoy the local petting farm, farmer’s market, equestrian club, outdoor cinema, the Zen Garden, Butterfly Garden, Motor Town, waterside cafes, and a plethora of outdoor sports activities.
Jumeirah Village Circle is one of the most family-friendly communities in Dubai. The project is inspired by the rural charm of villages, hence the name; however, it offers premium amenities and facilities to its residents. Away from the crowd and noise of the city centre, the community offers a blend of affordable apartments, villas, and townhouses surrounded by features like 30 landscaped parks.
The community is very popular among expats since it offers a diverse range of internationally-accredited schools, state-of-the-art fitness centres and manicured parks. It is also near Jumeirah Lake Towers and Dubai Marina and its lack of traffic make people seek its serenity.
Jumeirah Park is a 370-hectare residential community that houses over 2,000 villas for sale or rent. The community is located behind Jumeirah Lake Towers and borders The Meadows and the Jumeirah Islands. As the name indicates, the property is teeming with eco-friendly parks and lush green spaces.
Jumeirah Park has direct access to the two biggest highways of Dubai and is a family-centric neighbourhood that offers bicycle and jogging tracks, green parks, a children's play area, gyms, sports courts, and a community clubhouse.
Jumeirah Village Triangle is a freehold, gated community which is located near the coastal areas of Jumeirah Beach Residence and Dubai Marina. The neighbourhood is strategically positioned between Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, allowing easy access to major locations in Dubai.
The community has a village-like infrastructure with streets lined with plantains for a healthy environment. It has a mix of 5000 apartments, villas, and townhouses that have premium amenities including schools, supermarkets, retail outlets, eateries and entertainment zone that the residents can enjoy by just taking a small walk.
A wonder of the modern architectural world, Palm Jumeirah is the largest man-made island in the world. The archipelago is built using reclaimed land and is in the shape of a palm tree, comprising of the Trunk, the Crescent, and 16 Fronds. The area is known for its luxury villas, townhouses, and hotels and offers world-class facilities and amenities.
The community offers some of the most sought after global restaurants, adrenaline-pumping outdoor activities, adventurous entertainments, and luxury brand retail outlets. The project offers some of the most upscale and high-end properties in Dubai and is a highly sought after location among investors.
Arabian Ranches is one of the most popular villa communities in Dubai. The exclusive gated community is self-sustained and offer opportunities for both local as well as foreigners to invest. It comprises over 4,000 beautiful villas, townhouses, and apartments, which vary in terms of layouts but feature a gorgeous blend of Arabic and Mediterranean-style architecture.
Arabian Ranches is developed on the outskirts of the city right next to the desert. However, it does not lack in amenities and entertainment and features a huge golf course as well as the Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club.
Dubai offers unique opportunities for real estate investments for expats. The best thing about Dubai is that it offers all sorts of residential properties in all kinds of neighbourhoods at cost-competitive prices.