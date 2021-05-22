- EVENTS
The best of Saudi Arabia at ATM 2021
The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) opened Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2021 with an impressive stand highlighting the breadth of Saudi’s product offering and an array of partnerships.
As the kingdom prepares to reopen its borders, STA showcased its strength as a leisure destination through an immersive pavilion which brings to life Saudi Arabia’s exciting, diverse tourism offers.
Over the course of the four-day event, visitors were invited to embark on their own Saudi journey through an interactive deep-dive into its top destinations and resorts, from the pristine coastline of the Red Sea to the breath-taking heritage sites of Hegra, AlUla and Diriyah, outside Riyadh.
Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of Saudi Tourism Authority, said: “We are bringing together our partners across the industry to showcase Saudi’s readiness to welcome international visitors, safely and seamlessly.
“As STA continues to develop Saudi’s tourism offering for local, regional and international travellers, the strength of our presence at ATM 2021 reflects our commitment to fostering a rich environment for building quality partnerships.”
Since its launch in June 2020, STA has worked with travel trade partners to successfully grow their business and drive visitation to Saudi. The Saudi pavilion at ATM 2021 will host exhibitors from across the tourism ecosystem, representing the best Saudi has to offer.
News
Two new Dubai Metro stations to open on June 1