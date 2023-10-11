The best European countries to visit in autumn

Discover the best countries in Europe to visit in autumn, including Germany, Italy, and Scotland, and learn about their unique fall festivities

As the summer warmth gracefully yields to the crisp and golden hues of autumn, Europe transforms with some stunning fall foliage. It’s the perfect backdrop to explore the continent’s wonders.

The canvas of Europe in autumn is sprinkled with festivities, vintage attractions, and nature in its full grandeur. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of the best European countries to visit during the season. So, let’s begin our sojourn!

Germany

Autumn in Germany is synonymous with the world-renowned Oktoberfest, a celebration of Bavarian culture that has Munich brimming with vibrant folk costumes, and sumptuous German delicacies.

The season is also the perfect time to explore the country’s Romantic Road. This picturesque route winds through the forests and mountains of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg.

Switzerland

Switzerland in autumn is a palette of vibrant colours, with forests transforming into hues of red, orange, and yellow. The Swiss National Park, adorned with mellow tones, offers a serene retreat for nature enthusiasts.

Switzerland’s unique Lucerne Festival also graces autumn with a rich offering of classical music performances. The festival invites world-renowned orchestras, conductors, and soloists to present a series of concerts against the stunning backdrop of Lake Lucerne.

Italy

Autumn is a time of harvest, and the region resonates with joy and vitality as locals and tourists alike immerse themselves in grape-stomping events.

Olive harvests, truffle hunting in the Piedmont region, and the warm and cozy Italian cuisine will also add flavour to your trip. It’s also a great season to visit the historic city of Rome, as its plethora of famous attractions are far less crowded than at other times of the year.

France

France in autumn is a connoisseur’s paradise. The Loire Valley with its majestic châteaux offers a scenic drive through historical and architectural marvels. The cooler temperatures and autumnal colours also make it a great time to go hiking through the picturesque landscapes of Provence.

The season is also a great time to explore Paris. The gardens of Versailles take on some spectacular tones.

Scotland

The country’s magnificent highlands and the Cairngorms National Park dotted with historic castles and mysterious lakes, come to life with vibrant fall colours.

The capital, Edinburgh, is also well worth a visit in October, particularly if you enjoy the spooky side of life. You can take a ghost tour through many of the city’s supposedly haunted sites, such as Mary King’s Close, Edinburgh Castle, and Greyfriars Cemetery, said to be home to one of the most violent poltergeists in the world.

Spain

The pleasant weather during this period also accentuates the beauty of historic sites such as the Alhambra in Granada. Autumn is also the perfect time to embark on the Camino de Santiago, pilgrimage route.