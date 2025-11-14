The Bear House debuts in Dubai with its first store at Al Ghurair Centre with Omnis Group

Omnis Group has officially introduced The Bear House to Dubai with the launch of its first store at Al Ghurair Centre. The launch marks an exciting entry into the UAE market, showcasing the brand’s signature blend of minimalism, confidence, and contemporary style to local fashion enthusiasts. Guests, influencers, and media personalities attended the grand opening, which featured live music, exclusive launch-day offers, and curated food and beverage experiences that complemented the stylish atmosphere.

Visitors enjoyed a full sensory experience while exploring The Bear House’s latest collection — a range of elevated everyday essentials for the modern, style-conscious individual. Akarsh Gautam, CEO of Omnis Group, said:

"We are delighted to introduce The Bear House to the UAE market. The brand reflects our vision of bringing modern, high-quality, and accessible fashion experiences to today’s urban customer."

Harsh Somaiya & Tanvi Somaiya, co-founders of The Bear House, added:

"Dubai’s vibrant fashion scene makes it the perfect destination for The Bear House’s first international store. More than a clothing label, it’s a lifestyle of design, comfort, and community. We’re thrilled to bring this philosophy to life for customers across the Middle East."

The store’s design reflects the brand’s clean and contemporary aesthetic — minimal, inviting, and thoughtfully curated. From versatile weekend wear to refined everyday staples, The Bear House aims to redefine casual fashion with pieces that transition seamlessly across occasions.

With this debut, The Bear House and Omnis Group set the stage for further regional expansion, reinforcing their shared commitment to shaping the future of accessible, modern fashion in the GCC.

Shop the collection in-store at Al Ghurair Centre or online at www.thebearhouse.ae.