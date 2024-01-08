The Art of Profit: Investing in your future with Intent Gallery Dubai
In recent years, art has emerged as a popular asset class for the wealthy. In 2023, global art sales increased by three year-on-year to an estimated $67.8 billion, bringing the market higher than its pre-pandemic level in 2019 (Art Basel and UBS Art Market Report 2023).
With a notable surge in interest from Middle Eastern collectors, the allure lies not just in the aesthetic value but in the appreciating financial worth of these artworks. Furthermore, according to the Deloitte Private Art & Finance Report 2023, an average of 89 per cent of stakeholders believe art should be part of a wealth management offering, as compared to 65 per cent in 2011.
Art as an investment is not only about owning beautiful pieces but also about safeguarding and growing one's wealth. In this context, Intent Gallery, founded in 2023 by Angelina Asiakina has quickly become a central figure in downtown Dubai's art scene.
Intent Gallery's inception coincides with a notable surge where traditional investment channels are increasingly volatile, and art emerges as a beacon of stability and growth. This narrative is about appreciating its beauty but understanding art as a strategic, valuable asset in an investor's portfolio. The fusion of passion and investment acumen is what makes art a unique and rewarding choice for the discerning investor.
Catering to both seasoned collectors and those new to art investment, Intent Gallery showcases and sources a diverse range of contemporary artworks. Each piece is meticulously selected not only for its aesthetic appeal but also for its potential as a sound financial investment. Under Asiakina's guidance, the gallery has become a hub for investors looking to diversify their portfolios with art.
In today’s world, art is increasingly being recognised not just as a cultural asset but also as a viable investment option. Intent Gallery embodies this philosophy, offering a unique opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolios with art. The gallery provides expert guidance on navigating the complexities of art investment, making it accessible and rewarding for everyone.
The gallery's role extends beyond sales; it’s a place of learning and discovery. Intent Gallery aims to educate the public about contemporary art and its significance in today’s world through its exhibitions, events and publications. It serves as a bridge, connecting patrons with the vibrant world of contemporary art and the exciting possibilities of art investment.
As the UAE continues to cement its place on the global art map, Intent Gallery is poised to play a significant role in this narrative. It's not just about aesthetics; it's about experiencing the world of contemporary art and understanding its potential for the future. As the global art market continues to evolve, the question for potential investors in the UAE and beyond is not just 'Why invest in art?' but rather 'How can I integrate art seamlessly into my investment portfolio?'.