The art of business

Published: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 9:46 AM Last updated: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 9:47 AM

Talking about his foray into the world of mortgage, Dhiren Gupta, managing director at 4C Mortgage Consultancy, said that he started back in 2001 with his first job with GE Capital in India. Thereafter, he was a part of ICICI for a couple of years before coming to Dubai in 2005 to join one of the leading banks’ mortgage sales teams in Dubai. After spending more than six years with the bank, Gupta ventured into the real estate sector for a short stint before becoming a part of 4C Mortgage Consultancy in 2013 and thereafter, attaining ownership in the year 2014.

Competitive edge

Discussing the core areas of business and services provided by the company, Gupta said that the organisation’s extensive mortgage service programmes have been carefully formulated to help its clients understand even the most complicated financial products in the simplest possible terms. For each of the focused customer segments, 4C offers a specific expertise set that can best cater to our client's short-term and long-term mortgage requirements. The organisation offers residential mortgages, non-residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, equity releases, buy out facilities, project financing, land finance, construction finance and mortgage restructuring.

Gupta also added that at 4C Mortgage Consultancy, the organisation manages to stand out from the field as its ideology is firmly rooted in four principles of success — choice, credibility, competence and convenience. It includes providing a selection among the UAE’s leading mortgage and finance products from a single-window source, espousing trustworthiness borne out of the impressive track record of the management team in the UAE mortgage industry over the years and building competence through its certified professionals who facilitate well-informed and confident financial decisions. 4C provides convenience by holding on to expediency of privacy and hassle-free transactions in the business. Moreover, the team has more than 100 years of cumulative mortgage experience together, which adds back to the value the organisation can provide to its clientele.

Moreover, when he took over the company there were major challenges related to capital investment and team strength. We overcome our business strategies and did some crucial decisions at the initial stage to build ourselves over the period and made 4C as a well-known brand in the mortgage industry. Today we are a team of 20 relationship managers working with us, amongst them some are working with us since inception.

Coping with the pandemic

The world has faced the challenge of being part of Covid 19 and 4C was also not spared with a few of the team members getting infected with the virus. However, with a remote working option that was available, the team was able to pivot and adjust to the new normal. During the pandemic, the admin team used to work closely with the sales and business development team to ensure the smooth flow of business.

Key milestones and achievements

Speaking about the milestones achieved by the organisation, Gupta said that ever since its beginning, 4C Mortgage Consultancy has witnessed consistently exponential growth in its business volumes. "Currently, being associated with almost all leading banks, the organisation has been able to maximise its reach across most mortgage platforms available in the market. The organisation has had consistently been able to increase its referral support base along with client referrals which have helped it to cross submission values to more than Dh2.7 billion last year. In 2017, the company was nominated as one of the finalists in the Gulf Capital SME Awards. We have been recognised multiple times by leading banks in UAE for exemptional team performance."

Future Plans

In 2021, the organisation introduced its new division 4C Homes Real Estate Brokerage company to further enhance the customer service approach under one roof. Gupta said that the organisation has already been associated with a few of its channel partners in the UK and Canada to cater to the clients’ requirements in that part of the world. Furthermore, the organisation also has further plans to expand its business presence in India and other parts of the UAE by having more business associations across major cities.