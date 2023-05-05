The Armani Group, Tadao Ando and Arada announce partnership for Armani Beach Residences Palm Jumeirah

Located on the outer crescent of the iconic manmade islands in Dubai, the project will offer a luxurious spatial experience that also provides a visual and compelling connection between each residence and the sea

Published: Fri 5 May 2023, 10:23 AM

The Armani Group is pleased to announce a new partnership between Armani/Casa Interior Design Studio and UAE-based master developer Arada for the design of the residential units, common areas and amenities for an ultra-luxury new addition to Dubai’s skyline, Armani Beach Residences Palm Jumeirah.

Designed by Tadao Ando, Armani Beach Residences Palm Jumeirah features the Japanese Pritzker-Prize-winning architect’s long-standing emphasis on the association between nature and architecture. Located on the outer crescent of the iconic manmade islands in Dubai, the project will offer a luxurious spatial experience that also provides a visual and compelling connection between each residence and the sea.

Armani Beach Residences Palm Jumeirah will contain a range of beautifully appointed homes, including a select number of penthouses, as well as a series of world-class amenities carefully designed to allow every resident the chance to enjoy an elegant, productive and active lifestyle.

Sales at Armani Beach Residences will start in the second half of the year and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.

Giorgio Armani, chairman and CEO at the Armani Group, said: “I am delighted to renew our collaboration with Tadao Ando, with whom the Armani Group has a long association, dating back to the design of Armani/Teatro in Milan in 2001. I believe that this new partnership with Arada and Tadao Ando will also result in an exceptional and magnificent place in which to live.”

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, vice-chairman at Arada, said: “Armani Beach Residences Palm Jumeirah blends the elegance and luxury for which the Armani lifestyle is so celebrated with the globally renowned contemporary design aesthetic of Tadao Ando. With an outstanding location on the hugely in-demand Palm Jumeirah islands, we’re excited at the prospect of bringing this truly unique residential opportunity to Dubai, the world’s fastest-growing high-end real estate market."

Tadao Ando, founder at Tadao Ando Architects and Associates, said: “Armani Beach Residences Palm Jumeirah will be a special place where residents and visitors will experience art and architecture coming together as a synthesis of the shared passions of Giorgio Armani and I. The architecture at this wonderful location is designed to pursue a visual and experiential continuity between the interiors and the seascape that surrounds the project, with the interplay of light and shadow helping to create a dynamic sequence from arrival to the public areas and finally to each impeccable residence."