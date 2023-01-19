The Annual Business Tabloid Awards highlights commitment to sustainability and excellence

Published: Thu 19 Jan 2023, 6:21 PM

Considered one of the leading awards in business excellence, the Annual Business Tabloid Awards is the leading international awards organisation recognising and honoring excellence in various sectors including banking, finance, insurance, technology, leadership, healthcare, logistics and real estate.

Making a comeback after the pandemic, the fourth Annual Business Tabloid Awards is all set to take place at Atlantis the Palm today. About sixty award winners from industry-leading companies such as DP world, Damac, Bahrain Airport Services, Etihad Cargo, Emirates NBD Capital, and more, will be attending.

The gala awards evening will include special festivities, special performances by renowned artists. Dignitaries gracing the ceremony are HNIs and prominent members of the offices of the royal families of the UAE.

Business Tabloid is a global media publication and magazine. They are focused on bringing the fast-paced generation looking for encapsulated, accurate and informative content the best insights from the world of business. Their magazines are emblematic of comprehensive coverage and bring deep analysis of an array of industries, international business and the global economy.