The Alpha Talks Show crowned number one business and success podcast in the region

The Alpha Talks Show, the bilingual English and Arabic podcast created and hosted by Seif El Hakim, has surged to the forefront of the MENA and GCC business and success genre, earning recognition as the number one show of its kind in the region. With its distinctive storytelling style and diverse guest lineup, the show continues to redefine how leadership and entrepreneurship are discussed in the Middle East.

Hosted and founded by Seif El Hakim, widely known as The Alpha, the show has become a platform for entrepreneurs, executives, and visionaries seeking real conversations about success, mindset, and growth. Each episode delivers cinematic storytelling, thoughtful dialogue, and perspectives that inspire action and purpose among its growing community of listeners.

Since its launch, The Alpha Talks Show has featured some of the world’s most influential figures across business, culture, and innovation, including Dr Zahi Hawass, Egypt’s legendary archaeologist; Mohamed Gawdat, former chief business officer at Google X; Salem Khammas, prominent Emirati businessman and developer; Robin Sharma, international leadership expert and best-selling author of The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari; and Neil Patel, leading global digital strategist and entrepreneur. Through their stories, the show reveals the human side of achievement, exploring the resilience, turning points, and lessons that define true success.

“My goal was never to create just another podcast,” said Hakim. “It was to build a space that uncovers the real stories behind success, honest and raw, while inspiring people to think boldly, act decisively, and create meaningful impact.”

The Alpha Talks Show has now surpassed 100 million total views and reached a community of over 430,000 subscribers on YouTube, with millions of additional listeners across Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Anghami. Its bilingual format connects both Arabic and international audiences, while its cinematic production and authentic tone have set a new benchmark for regional podcasting excellence.