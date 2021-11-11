The 7 Best Real Estate Developers in Dubai
Dubai is known for its ultra-modern architecture, futuristic buildings, and state-of-the-art infrastructure. Let's look at some of the real estate developers responsible for such architectural miracles in Dubai.
The United Arab Emirates, particularly the city of Dubai, is known for its ultra-modern architecture, futuristic buildings, and state-of-the-art infrastructure. The iconic Burj Al Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, the Palm Islands, and Jumeirah Beach Hotels are just a few of the developments that take your breath away when you look at them.
Let’s take a look at the real estate developers responsible for such architectural miracles in Dubai.
DAMAC Properties is a mega-developer in Dubai that is responsible for incredible real estate properties like the very first sustainable and green community in Dubai, the DAMAC Hills 2 and the upcoming water-inspired wonderland, the DAMAC Lagoons.
The company was only established in 2002 but in less than two decades was able to accomplish the ranks of one of the very top real estate development companies in UAE. Founded by Hussain Sajwani, the company delivers residential and commercial projects not just in the Emirates, but also in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Oman, Lebanon, Qatar and the UK. As of 31st March, the company has delivered 33,334 homes with over 33,000 units still in the works.
Two of its most notable projects are DAMAC Hills, which has the Trump International Golf Club as its centrepiece as well as the DAMAC Towers by Paramount Hotels and Resort, which offer an international, star-studded lifestyle for residents.
Known for building the breathtaking Palm Jumeirah, Nakheel is another well-known name on the list of Dubai real estate developers. The company’s portfolio comprises leisure developments, high-end residential and commercial projects, upscale retail, and cutting-edge hospitality infrastructure.
The development of Palm Jumeirah itself added 300 kilometres to the Dubai coastline and expanded the city-state’s real estate sector with hundreds of waterfront homes, hotels, resorts, and restaurants. Aside from this, Nakheel also has other residential projects like the Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall, Jebel Ali Village, and International City.
Emaar Properties was established in 1997 and has since then become a leading UAE-based real estate developer, expanding its services to South Asia, North Africa, and the rest of the Middle East. The developers have worked on many iconic residential, commercial, retail, and hospitality projects, including the world-famous Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall, which are the tallest building and the largest mall in the world, respectively.
Emaar is also notable for creating the Dubai Opera that was inspired by the Sydney Opera House and is the first dedicated opera house in the UAE. The developer was also the mastermind behind the famous dancing fountains, The Dubai Fountain, which are very popular with tourists.
Part of the Dubai Holding Group, Dubai Properties has the distinction of creating some of the most recognizable real estate in Dubai. The company was founded in 2004 and is operating in 13 countries with a portfolio of an estimated AED 130 billion.
Dubai Properties portfolio includes some of the most sought-after residential, commercial, and hospitality projects in Dubai, including the Jumeirah Beach Residence, Business Bay, and Dubailand. It has also created numerous freehold projects, including the luxury waterside tourism destination, Marsa Al Arab as well as Jumeirah Living and Madinat.
The Dubai-based holding company is the mastermind behind some of the most important development projects in Dubai in the real estate, food and beverage, hospitality, retail, and entertainment industries. the company was created in 2007 and some of its most notable projects include The Beach, La Mer, The Outlet Village, City Walk, and Boxpark.
As a versatile property developer, Meraas has also spearheaded several residential projects, including the Bvlgari Resort and Residences, Port de la Mer, Ceasers Palace Bluewaters, and Nikki Beach Resort and Spa.
MAG Property Development, aka the MAG Lifestyle Development, is the brainchild of the Moafaq Ahmad Gaddah Group established in 2003. The company has become one of the most renowned real estate developers in the MENA region and specialises in residential properties and affordable housing.
One of the prominent projects by MAG is MAG 5 Boulevard, which is an affordable but high-quality community of apartments, villas, and townhouses. Some other important projects include the MBL Residences in Jumeirah Lake Towers, The Polo Residences in MBR City, MAG 318 in Business Bay, and Al Furjan Villas at Al Furjan.
Omniyat was developed in 2005 with a vision to create modern and upscale commercial and residential projects in Dubai. One of the most notable projects of Omniyat is The Opus, one of the most recognisable structures in Dubai, which is a cube-like mirrored-glass building with an undefined hole in the centre. Designed by Zaha Hadid, the building has an even more eccentric, impressive, and futuristic interior that defies words.
Another recognisable project of Omniyat is The Pad, a residential skyscraper that seemingly impossibly leans at a 6.5-degree angle and is inspired by the iPod design. Other projects include The Residences and the Bayswater.