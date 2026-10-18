Thangals Dandiya Nights 2026 brings 11-night Navaratri celebration to Dubai

Thangals Dandiya Nights 2026 is bringing an 11-night Navaratri celebration to Dubai, featuring traditional music, dance and Gujarati cultural performances at Salah Aldeen Sports Club in Al Mamzar.

Organised by Dushyant Soni, Amit Soni and Sanjay Chandarana, the event runs until October 19, bringing together families, residents and visitors for an extended celebration of Navaratri.

The event is presented by Tattvam Capital Securities, sponsored by Aureus and powered by Neoterra. Sugandh Jewellers is the association partner, Lunaro is the co-sponsor, and Tattvam Sweets and Restaurant is the food partner.

The musical line-up includes Pomal Shah and Band, Chetan Rana, Nisha Gajra and Sameer Bhanushali, with Gujarati singer Chetan Gadhavi appearing as a special performer. Priya Ghiya is hosting the celebrations.

The event also features more than 300 prizes, alongside Garba and Dandiya performances celebrating Gujarati music and traditions. Open to families, couples and young professionals, the programme brings together cultural entertainment and community participation.

Gates open at 9:30pm, with celebrations continuing until 2am. The event concludes on October 19.