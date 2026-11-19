The Thai Trade Center Dubai, under the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Thailand, announces the return of the 3rd Thai SELECT Fest 2026. The event will be held from November 27 to 29, 2026 at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, from 12pm to 2am daily.

The festival is co-organised with the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Dubai, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation. These organisations collaborate to promote Thailand’s cuisine, culture, tourism and creative industries in the UAE.

Now in its third edition, Thai SELECT Fest 2026 will celebrate Thailand’s 5Fs of Soft Power: Food, Festival, Film, Fight and Fashion. The programme will highlight the country’s cultural heritage and creativity. Food remains central, with Thai SELECT-certified restaurants serving authentic cuisine and signature dishes. Visitors can explore restaurants recognised by Thailand’s official Thai SELECT certification programme, which promotes authentic and high-quality Thai cuisine. The festival element will showcase Thai cultural traditions, including the renowned Loy Krathong festival, allowing visitors to experience one of Thailand’s most recognisable celebrations.

Film and Fashion will highlight Thailand’s creative industries through film presentations and fashion showcases. A key feature is a jewellery fashion show with Dhamani 1969 and Mahallati Jewelry, celebrating creativity, craftsmanship and collaboration between Thailand and the UAE. The Fight element will include Muay Thai activities and demonstrations, featuring a special appearance by Superlek “The Kicking Machine.”

Commenting on the upcoming festival, Charkrienorrathip Savikul, consul-general of Thailand to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said: "Thai SELECT Fest is all about the friendship and cultural links between Thailand and the UAE. It's a celebration of Thai food, culture, film, Muay Thai and fashion in Dubai and gives people the opportunity to experience the breadth of Thai culture. We're looking forward to welcoming the UAE communities to the festival and to further cement the relationship between our two nations."

Pitichai Ratananaka, executive director of Thai Trade Center Dubai, added: "The third edition of Thai SELECT Fest is a clear reflection of our ongoing commitment to promoting the 5Fs of Thai Soft Power (food, festivals, film, Muay Thai and fashion). It's a platform to showcase authentic Thai food and to highlight the breadth of our cultural and creative industries. It's also a platform to build trade and cultural ties between Thailand and the UAE. We're looking forward to welcoming the residents and visitors to experience the breadth of Thailand at this year's festival."

The event will also bring together brands and businesses such as Air Arabia, Thai Coco UAE, Modhvadia General Trading, Thailand Food Stuff and other partners to support the promotion of Thai products and businesses in the UAE market. As part of Thai Trade Center Dubai’s ongoing trade and cultural initiatives, the festival aims to raise awareness of Thai SELECT-certified restaurants, promote Thai products and services, and create opportunities for Thai businesses to engage with UAE consumers.

The 3rd Thai SELECT Fest 2026 will be open to the public with free admission, offering three days of Thai culinary, cultural and entertainment experiences for residents, visitors and families.