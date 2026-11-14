The Thai Trade Center Dubai, under the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Thailand, is launching “THAI SELECT 2026: Discover Authentic Thai Dining,” a campaign to showcase authentic Thai cuisine and Thai SELECT-certified restaurants across the United Arab Emirates.

The campaign will engage 25 UAE-based food, lifestyle and culture influencers to visit Thai SELECT-certified restaurants and highlight their signature dishes, authentic flavours and dining experiences through social media.

This initiative leads up to the 3rd Thai SELECT Fest 2026, to be held from November 27 to 29, 2026 at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, where many featured restaurants will showcase their culinary offerings.

Thai SELECT is an official certification from Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce for restaurants that meet standards for authentic Thai cuisine. It helps consumers identify restaurants dedicated to preserving Thai culinary traditions, quality and authentic flavours.

Commenting on the restaurant discovery campaign, Charkrienorrathip Savikul, consul-general of Thailand to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said: "Thai food is a huge part of Thailand's cultural fabric and a real way of connecting with the community in the UAE. The campaign is all about giving people in the UAE the opportunity to experience real Thai food and at the same time learn about the traditions that go with it. We're very much in favour of any initiative that will help to build people-to-people links between Thailand and the UAE and which will in turn foster a greater appreciation of Thai culture."

Pitichai Ratananaka, executive director of Thai Trade Center Dubai, added: "Thai food continues to be a major vehicle for introducing Thailand's culture and identity to the world. The aim of this campaign is to raise awareness of Thai SELECT-certified restaurants in the UAE and to get more consumers to go out and try authentic Thai food. The campaign also involves linking these restaurants to the upcoming Thai SELECT Fest 2026, thereby creating further opportunities to promote Thai food and to support Thai restaurants in the UAE."

Influencer-led restaurant visits, Instagram Reels, Stories and digital promotions will introduce UAE audiences to participating Thai SELECT restaurants and encourage consumers to explore their offerings.

The campaign will culminate in the 3rd Thai SELECT Fest 2026, a three-day celebration of Thai cuisine and culture organised by Thai Trade Center Dubai. The festival will bring together Thai SELECT restaurants and offer visitors the chance to experience a variety of authentic Thai dishes in one location.

The 3rd Thai SELECT Fest 2026 will be held at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre from November 27 to 29, 2026, from 12pm to 2am. Admission is free.

UAE residents and visitors are encouraged to follow the campaign through participating influencers and Thai Trade Center Dubai’s official social media channels to discover Thai SELECT-certified restaurants and learn more about the festival.