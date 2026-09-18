Thai flavours take centre stage as two food festivals open at Al Maya in Dubai

Thai flavours, premium produce and rice took centre stage at Al Maya Supermarket’s Al Murooj branch in Dubai as Kamal Vachani welcomed Charkrienorrathip Sevikul, consul-general of Thailand to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and Pitichai Rattananaka, executive director of the Thai Trade Center in Dubai, to open Thai Fruits and Food Festival 2026 and Think Rice, Think Thailand 2026 through an in-store celebration for UAE shoppers.

The opening ceremony brought together Thai diplomatic and trade representatives, who were welcomed by Kamal Vachani, deputy CEO, group director and partner of Al Maya Group, as he joined them in highlighting the quality, diversity and heritage of Thailand’s food products.

The two initiatives highlighted Thailand’s reputation for high-quality food and agricultural products while giving UAE shoppers an opportunity to discover authentic Thai flavours in a familiar retail setting. The occasion also reflected the close commercial and cultural links between Thailand and the UAE and the role of retailers in connecting trusted international producers with local communities.

Vachani said: "Your Excellency, it was a distinct honour to welcome you to Al Maya, together with Pitichai Rattananaka. Thailand has a remarkable culinary heritage and a strong reputation for quality. Through these festivals, we are pleased to give our customers greater access to authentic Thai products and to support the valued relationships that continue to bring Thailand and the UAE closer together."

The September opening builds on Al Maya’s continuing engagement with Thailand. In May 2026, the Al Murooj branch hosted an opening ceremony for Thai Fruits and Food Festival 2026 as part of a wider in-store promotion organised by the Thai Trade Center in Dubai. That programme showcased premium Thai fruits and cooking ingredients and supported Thailand’s Kitchen of the World positioning in the UAE.

The addition of Think Rice, Think Thailand 2026 expands this focus by drawing attention to Thai rice and its importance to the country’s food heritage. Together, the initiatives demonstrate how product discovery, cultural appreciation and trade promotion can create meaningful connections between producers and consumers.

Vachani added: "Food has a special ability to connect people and cultures. Every product carries a story of origin, skill and tradition. We remain committed to working with our Thai partners to bring those stories to customers across the UAE and to create a strong platform for quality Thai brands."

Through the event, Al Maya reaffirmed its commitment to offering customers a diverse international range and supporting initiatives that deepen trade, understanding and friendship between the UAE and Thailand.