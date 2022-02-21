TGI Fridays opens it’s first new restaurant design in Dubai

Guests are to be wowed with the restaurant’s modern, stylish interior at Ibn Battuta Mall outlet

TGI Fridays is back with a new look that promises to elevate every dining experience. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 3:38 PM

TGI Fridays, the new trendiest destination for casual dining reopens its doors in Ibn Battuta Mall. Calling all foodies! A dynamic experience awaits you with energetic vibes and bright fun interiors.

Surrounded by a unique and interesting décor, TGI Fridays is back with a new look that promises to elevate every dining experience. The popular restaurant marks the Dubai food scene as they are the first in Dubai, UAE to reopen with a 360 transformation that highlights its modern and contemporary interiors. A vibrant, bold and sleek design, TGI Fridays is the one-stop destination and a must-visit for everyone.

Globally recognised for its love of good food and lively atmosphere, TGI Fridays is one of the leading casual dining restaurants globally and in the wider region with 48 restaurants across Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Being the go-to place for friends and family, the fan-favourite restaurant knows what it takes to make every dining experience unforgettable. Savour a flavoursome menu featuring a variety of TGI Fridays classics including steaks, juicy burgers, pastas, refreshing beverages and a selection of cravable desserts.

The reimagined restaurant in Ibn Battuta Mall makes headway for all the other TGI Fridays restaurants in the region and promises to deliver an electrifying experience. Stay tuned for this space as TGI Fridays will soon roll out more exciting restaurants throughout the year.

— business@khaleejtimes.com