Tetra Pak Arabia unveils advanced automation and digital suite to accelerate AI-ready food factories

Tetra Pak Arabia Area has launched its portfolio of advanced automation and digital solutions designed to accelerate AI readiness and power the next generation of food and beverage factories in the Middle East.

Tetra Pak® Factory OS™, the company's new automation and digital backbone for food and beverage producers, made its global debut today at Gulfood Manufacturing 2025, marking a new era for smart food manufacturing in the region and beyond.

With the Middle East’s food and beverage (F&B) sector projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR from 2025 to 2031, Tetra Pak selected Dubai to introduce Tetra Pak® Factory OS™, showcasing a platform built to transform traditional facilities into intelligent, scalable, and future-ready plants.

F&B producers in the Middle East continue to face pressures ranging from rising energy costs and water scarcity to cyber threats, talent shortages, and supply chain disruptions. Tetra Pak® Factory OS™ addresses these challenges by connecting equipment and systems across factories, converting fragmented data into contextual, real-time insights that enhance operational efficiency, support data-driven decision-making, and accelerate the transition to smart factories.

The modular and scalable platform allows producers to start small, expand as needed, and tailor digital capabilities to their operational growth. Powered by advanced technologies — including edge computing, cloud connectivity, and robust cybersecurity — Tetra Pak® Factory OS™ delivers real-time performance visibility and predictive intelligence. This enables improvements in energy and water efficiency, cost reduction, bottleneck resolution, optimised staffing, enhanced traceability, and seamless AI integration — all while safeguarding product quality.

Konstantin Kolesnik, managing director, Tetra Pak Arabia Area, said: "In a region where up to 85% of food products are imported, producers face a complex mix of challenges that limit growth. Automation and AI can play a critical role in reducing import dependency, strengthening food security, and unlocking economic value. Turning the smart factory vision into reality requires proven technology combined with deep food and beverage expertise. Tetra Pak® Factory OS™ will be central to accelerating smart factory adoption and supporting F&B producers to drive growth and contribute to regional economies."

Leading Middle Eastern producers — including Al Rabie, National Food Products Company (NFPC), and National Dairy (Hayatna) are already leveraging Tetra Pak’s automation and digital systems to modernise operations and build the foundation for next-generation manufacturing environments.

Tetra Pak® Factory OS™ is now available globally and is being showcased at the company’s booth at Gulfood Manufacturing 2025. Visitors can explore the portfolio at Booth A2-42, Hall 2.

For more information, visit www.tetrapak.com/solutions/automation.