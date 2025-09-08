Tern Rewards: Free digital platform turns rent payment into rewarding experience for households in UAE

Tenants and landlords across the UAE can now access Tern Rewards, a free digital platform with no hidden fees or credit card charges, transforming rent payments into an innovative, seamless experience that delivers real economic value.

With housing costs consuming 30 to 40 per cent of household income, and many residents still reliant on post-dated cheques amid rising living expenses, Tern Rewards offers an efficient digital alternative for both tenants and property owners.

Launched as the UAE’s first digital platform of its kind, Tern Rewards allows rent payments through any credit card with no extra charges, aiming to transform the rental market and ease financial pressure on households. The platform enables tenants to pay rent directly via their existing UAE-issued credit cards while earning reward points redeemable at hundreds of retailers and service providers, effectively boosting household purchasing power and turning a portion of monthly expenses into tangible economic value.

Tern Rewards also aims to enhance efficiency in the real estate sector by enabling instant payment settlement and reducing reliance on paper cheques, thereby cutting operational risks for landlords and property managers. Partnerships with leading Dubai property owners and managers, including Al Zarooni Real Estate, Al Sayyah Group, and Dubai Sustainable City, underscore confidence in the platform’s potential to improve the rental experience on a broad scale.

Economic experts say such digital solutions can strengthen financial and social stability by allowing tenants to earn returns on their largest expenses while helping them better track and manage payments. The rental payment platform also encourages consumers to leverage digital opportunities to boost savings.

Meanwhile, the platform enhances efficiency in the real estate market and reduces operational risks for landlords, positively contributing to sustainable growth in the UAE property market, in line with the country’s broader push for digital transformation and a knowledge-based economy.

Said Al Sayyed, co-founder of Tern Rewards, stated: "We aim to transform rent from a financial burden into a smart, rewarding economic experience— one that gives tenants tangible value while offering landlords a safe and efficient way to collect payments at no extra cost. With these advantages, the platform supports growth in the UAE’s real estate sector and reinforces the country’s position as a global hub for digital transformation and financial innovation."