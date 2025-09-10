TERN Group raises $33 million to transform GCC healthcare with the world’s first clinical AI workforce platform

TERN Group, an AI-powered global talent mobility platform for healthcare professionals, founded by Dubai-based Avinav Nigam, today announced it has raised $24 million in Series A funding, positioning itself at the centre of the Gulf’s efforts to expand clinical capacity. This brings TERN Group’s total funding to USD 33 million, after an oversubscribed Seed round last year.

The round was led by UK-based Notion Capital, with UAE-based EQ2 Ventures underscoring the platform’s strategic focus on the Middle East, alongside RTP Global, LocalGlobe, Leo Capital, Presight Capital, and Tom Stafford, Co-Founder of DST Global.

The investment will be used to expand TERN’s AI platform, training and compliance infrastructure, deepen partnerships with healthcare providers in the GCC, Europe, and the UK, and build the infrastructure of healthcare workforce management.

Founded in 2023, TERN Group provides a full-stack solution for training, certifying, and deploying healthcare professionals from 13 countries into high-demand global markets. At the heart of its GCC strategy is the world’s first Clinical AI Workforce platform, built by clinicians, HR experts, and AI technologists. The platform cuts international hiring timelines from 6–12 months to under 10 weeks, delivering 60% faster time-to-hire, 3X cost savings, 15–20% workforce productivity gains, and boasts retention rates of 96% — all within a single, regulatory-compliant enterprise system.

"Our mission is urgent," said Avinav Nigam, founder and CEO of TERN Group. "Healthcare professionals from countries like India are world-class, but they are often constrained by slow, fragmented, and opaque recruitment systems. We are building the infrastructure that makes global healthcare careers faster, fairer, and fully transparent. The GCC, and particularly the UAE, is a critical region for us as healthcare demand continues to accelerate."

The UAE healthcare ecosystem is projected to spend over $50 billion on healthcare by 2029, creating an increasing demand for skilled professionals. TERN Group is working with UAE’s top hospitals and regulators to ensure a reliable pipeline of qualified Indian nurses and care workers to support this growth.

"TERN Group’s AI-enabled matching platform brings speed and trust into the recruitment process," said Krishna Ramkumar, co-founder and COO of TERN Group. "By ensuring rigorous compliance and international-standard training, we give healthcare employers in the GCC and beyond the confidence that they are hiring the right professionals at the right time."

The results are already visible. More than 100 global healthcare clients, including some of the region’s largest hospital groups, are deploying or piloting TERN’s workflows. Thousands of nurses and doctors have already been mobilised, with early GCC pilots reducing hiring timelines to weeks while outperforming industry retention benchmarks. Today, over 650,000 professionals from 13 countries are registered on the TERN platform, using it for transparent career pathways, upskilling, and direct access to jobs with trusted employers.

By combining AI with human guidance, TERN’s approach goes beyond recruitment. Its AI engine handles resume parsing, compliance tracking, and AI screening and interviews, while its people support candidates through training, relocation, and cultural integration. "Our AI makes the healthcare workforce system fast, efficient and productive," Nigam said. "Our people make it sustainable. That combination is what builds long-term trust."

Itxaso del Palacio, partner of Notion Capital says, "TERN Group is tackling one of the global healthcare industry’s most urgent challenges: affordable, reliable, and sustainable recruitment. With healthcare systems worldwide under pressure from severe workforce shortages and spiralling costs, their platform offers a true workforce solution. By combining compliance with AI-driven efficiency, TERN is already becoming the trusted partner for healthcare systems in the UK, UAE, Germany, and beyond."

"Dubai is an ideal base for this mission," Nigam added. "The UAE’s vision as a global healthcare hub and several world’s first innovations in AI, gives us a strong foundation to build solutions here and scale them across the Gulf. Every person is more than filling a role, it’s the story of a nurse beginning a new chapter, a ward running smoothly, or a local patient receiving timely care. This raise allows us to make those stories happen faster, at a scale that truly moves the needle for the region’s healthcare systems."

With the new funding, TERN will expand its GCC operations, strengthen compliance automation, and deepen integrations with healthcare systems across the region. The focus is on building a long term workforce operating system that allows governments, hospitals, and care providers to scale with confidence.