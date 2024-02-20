Teqbit announces strategic partnership with Rafay

As organisations in the GCC market look to accelerate their digital transformation journeys, the demand for robust cloud and Kubernetes automation solutions has become paramount.

Published: Tue 20 Feb 2024, 1:44 PM

Teqbit, a leading Cloud Solutions provider in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), proudly announces a strategic partnership with Rafay Systems, the leading platform provider for Cloud and Kubernetes Automation.

This collaboration is set to redefine how enterprises and government organisations build automation for cloud environments and Kubernetes in the GCC market, fostering innovation and efficiency in cloud-native environments.

As organisations in the GCC market look to accelerate their digital transformation journeys, the demand for robust cloud and Kubernetes automation solutions has become paramount.

Modernisation heightens infrastructure complexity — it’s often a vicious cycle enterprises fall into, forcing them to halt application development projects. Teqbit's partnership with Rafay Systems aligns with the shared commitment to providing cutting-edge technologies that empower businesses to navigate the complexities of modern cloud infrastructure seamlessly.

“We are excited to join forces with Rafay to deliver a comprehensive cloud automation solution to the GCC market. This partnership empowers customers to manage cloud environments and Kubernetes on a larger scale,” said Sabir Kapasi, CEO of Teqbit.

“Our work with Rafay signifies our dedication to empowering businesses with cutting-edge technologies, ensuring they thrive in the era of digital transformation. environments: Rafay, we are not just managing cloud and Kubernetes environments; we are ushering in a new era of cloud-native operations in the GCC region.”

The Rafay Cloud Automation Platform is purpose-built for platform teams, enabling them to enhance the productivity of developers and data scientists. The platform provides organizations with a comprehensive solution for building self-service automation to provision and manage the full stack — including infrastructure, environments, clusters and applications.

“As enterprises globally double down on modern applications, ensuring that developers can consume modern (Kubernetes-based) infrastructure in a self-service fashion with guardrails is key,” said Haseeb Budhani, CEO of Rafay Systems.

“Rafay’s partnership with Teqbit enables joint customers to innovate faster by helping enterprises accelerate developer productivity with cloud and Kubernetes focused automation capabilities that speed up delivery of modern and AI-powered applications.”

Teqbit and Rafay are attending IDC’s Middle East CIO Summit from February 21 & 22 at Grand Hyatt Dubai. At stand TFG7, you can witness their partnership in action.