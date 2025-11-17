Tenable named a leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms

Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the first-ever 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms. Tenable was positioned highest for Ability to Execute and furthest to the right for Completeness of Vision. Tenable was also positioned as a Leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Exposure Management 2025 Vendor Assessment and The Forrester Wave: Unified Vulnerability Management, Q3 2025.

Tenable’s mission has always been to help organisations understand and reduce risk. That started with identifying vulnerabilities in traditional IT environments, but as the attack surface expanded, so did Tenable’s capabilities. Today, the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform delivers the most complete view of risk across the modern attack surface - including AI, cloud, IT, identity, third party, web apps and OT - showing organisations where they’re exposed and how to close those gaps fast.

"To us, being named a Leader in the very first Gartner Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms is a huge stamp of approval for the approach we’ve taken to identify attack surface changes and proactively provide our customers with ways to monitor and close exposures in their environments," said Mark Thurmond, co-CEO, Tenable. "We knew that just reacting to cybersecurity threats wasn't enough. Our whole strategy is about getting ahead of the exposures, and we're seeing how much that proactive approach is paying off for our customers."

With risk-based analytics and the industry’s most open ecosystem of 300+ integrations, more than 44,000 organisations trust Tenable to move beyond point solutions and take control of cyber risk. Having a complete, contextualised view of risk and advanced prioritisation capabilities helps organisations to focus their resources on the exposures that matter most, before attackers can exploit them.

The Tenable One platform is at the forefront of the market’s shift to exposure management. Gartner coined the term Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) as a framework to help organisations proactively reduce cyber risk. Exposure Assessment Platforms are the foundational technology needed to support CTEM. Tenable’s early adoption of exposure management has helped the company remain a market leader in the shift from vulnerability management to exposure management.

"With the weaponisation of AI, detection and response is no longer adequate," continued Thurmond. "Today’s modern enterprise requires a preemptive approach and a single, holistic view of the attack surface. That’s what exposure management is all about and Tenable One is the only platform that delivers it."