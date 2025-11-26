Tenable co-CEO Mark Thurmond to provide keynote address at Black Hat Middle East 2025

Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company, today announced its participation at Black Hat MEA in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from December 2–4. Tenable’s co-CEO, Mark Thurmond, will deliver a keynote address outlining the need for a fundamental shift in cybersecurity strategy to combat the unprecedented scale and sophistication of modern cyber threats, particularly those driven by weaponised Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Thurmond’s keynote, titled “Beyond the Silos: Exposure Management in a New Age of Risk,” will explore how the convergence of an exploding digital attack surface, fragmented security tools, and a rapidly maturing adversary, has rendered traditional security models obsolete. The session will draw on the strategic context of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and its massive investments in digital transformation and AI, highlighting the critical need for a new defensive posture to protect such progress.

Key themes to be presented include:

● The problem of a fragmented defense: Despite the average enterprise managing over 80 different security tools, security teams are overwhelmed by complexity and managing tens of thousands of alerts daily. This disjointed approach is an attacker’s greatest advantage.

● The weaponisation of AI: Attackers are leveraging AI to craft highly sophisticated, hyper-realistic attacks, speeding up attack development from weeks to minutes and enabling them to bypass traditional defenses.

● The imperative for exposure management: Tenable advocates for a shift from reactive “firefighting” to proactive “fireproofing”. Exposure management provides unified visibility across the entire modern attack surface—from cloud to IT, identity, and OT—allowing organizations to prioritize and fix the exposures that matter most before an attack can occur.

"The playbook that the cybersecurity industry has followed for the past twenty years simply doesn’t work anymore," said Mark Thurmond, co-CEO, Tenable. "In the age of AI, we need to adopt a new discipline called exposure management. This pre-emptive approach is the only way to transform our defenses and secure a prosperous future for the digital economy."

Attendees are invited to join the keynote address and visit the Tenable booth for live demonstrations of the industry-defining AI-powered Tenable One Exposure Management Platform.

Event details