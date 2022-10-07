Temu expands consumer choice with the new online marketplace
Temu offers a wide catalogue of high-value products that don’t break the bank, giving shoppers more power and autonomy to afford more items that complement their everyday needs and activities.
E-commerce newcomer Temu is off to a strong start after its recent launch in the country, as more consumers discover a brand new way to shop and do more with their money.
Compared to other e-commerce sites, Temu offers a wide catalogue of high-value products that don’t break the bank, giving shoppers more power and autonomy to afford more items that complement their everyday needs and activities.
Launched in September 2022, the shopping platform currently features 15 main categories spanning from fashion, beauty and health, home and garden, and jewellery and accessories to electronics, shoes and bags, sports and outdoors, pet supplies, office products, and many more.
With over a thousand new products added daily, users can discover more personalised collections with every visit - a feature that owes to the e-commerce site’s mission to make customers’ everyday life better, more comfortable, and more enjoyable.
Less than a month after its launch, Temu has already found a big customer following through thousands of shoppers. Most of these buyers have expressed their joy and satisfaction over the platform’s easy, stress-free shopping experience and competitively priced items.
Kate, 23, a student based in Arizona, expressed her excitement over being able to find everything she needed on one shopping site. “From kitchen accessories to women’s clothing and even pet supplies, I love how I can find everything I need on Temu. It’s become my go-to shopping destination for all my everyday needs. I also get great deals with their daily vouchers and promos, so I get to save a lot more money!” she added.
John, 33, a real estate agent based in California, shared how the site’s affordable collection of gadgets and electronics allowed him to get everything he needed without going over his budget. “Temu is a haven for gadget lovers. Their collections always contain the latest electronic products at the best deals, so there’s always room for more savings and purchases,” he added.
These offerings, directly sourced from the e-commerce marketplace’s advanced network of global suppliers, meet the highest quality controls and standards, ensuring overall quality and customer satisfaction among shoppers. These unique shopping features are made possible by the company’s consumer-to-manufacturer model, enabling manufacturers to tailor their products to consumer needs and increase efficiency by better planning their production and logistics.
The cross-border e-commerce platform shares a strong global network of suppliers and manufacturers with its sister company under Nasdaq-listed PDD. As one of the largest e-commerce players in the world, PDD works with more than 11 million merchants globally and has processed over 61 billion orders in 2021 alone.
By drawing on PDD's sophisticated supplier and fulfilment ecosystem, Temu can cut out unnecessary costs and allow its customers to shop for products that are at market-best prices.
Shoppers can visit www.temu.com or download the app to experience its grand opening promos and discounts. To celebrate its launch, the site is offering sitewide discounts with no minimum purchase and free shipping on all orders.
This original article was created and distributed by Cardinal Digital.