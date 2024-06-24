Telefanz rivals TikTok with a mission to improve social media

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 2:25 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 2:26 PM

'Telefanz', the new social media platform for exciting, spontaneous, genuine videos and photos, was officially launched this June with the slogan ‘Social Media Made Better’. Competing with leading platforms like TikTok, Telefanz stands out with SocialFi features. It also features approved and verified content creators, original content, and a secure community, along with support for 17 languages.

Andrew George, founder of Telefanz, emphasises, "Telefanz users find inspiration and entertainment on a single, completely secure platform where genuine photos and videos are one scroll away."

Anyone can easily have a Verified Account

Telefanz, which can be opened in seconds with Email, Google, or Apple Login, is a platform where users can search for category-based content creators and follow only the creators that appeal to their interests. In addition, every user can easily request verification in his profile settings and apply to have a verified account without the requirement of a minimum number of Fanz (followers).

According to DataReportal insights, it is known that, in January 2024, estimates show that TikTok alone has 171 million users in the MENA region. On the other hand, according to Statista, 62.6 per cent of the global population, or 5.07 billion people, use at least one social media platform. Telefanz is the newest player in a market where adoption is high.

A fairer revenue model for Content Creators

Telefanz’ approved content creators can earn Coinzz, the currency of Telefanz, per post and through Livestreams. Users can also gift between 1 and 50,000 Coinzz to their favourite creators. These currencies can be used on the Telefanz platform, and Creators can also convert the Coinzz they earn through Telefanz into real currency on the Telefanz website. Each 1,000 Coinzz earned corresponds to 5 US dollars, which makes Telefanz offering content creators a 50 per cent share, as opposed to 35 per cent on other platforms. This means a fairer profit for Creators and which is considered among the important features that distinguish Telefanz from other social media platforms. Telefanz has all the features that internet users are accustomed to from other social media platforms such as liking, sharing, commenting, light/dark mode, chat, livestreaming, notification history, profile creation, and hashtags. “It’s time to see considerable changes in the social media world” “It's time to see considerable changes in the social media world” says George, emphasising that Telefanz is a super secure platform. And adds: “It pays more attention to data security and moderation than any of its competitors. Every post is instantly checked before going live to make sure we keep a safe environment. Telefanz will connect users in a safe environment in addition to unlimited benefits to each user being a streamer, an influencer or just someone who loves to see interesting videos and photos."

For more information about Telefanz, which can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play Store, please visit telefanz.com.