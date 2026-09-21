Telal Gents Fashion opens new store at Makani Mizhar

As part of its ongoing expansion strategy to serve the Emirati community, Telal Gents Fashion has opened its latest store in Mizhar at the newly developed Makani Mizhar Shopping Complex.

The new outlet will cater to customers in Mizhar, one of Dubai’s established villa communities, offering a convenient and contemporary environment for kandura customisation and traditional fashion shopping.

The store was officially inaugurated in the presence of guests, including Majid Jarwan Al Shamisy, Sheikh Muntasar and Abdussalam Hassan, Founder and Managing Director of Telal Gents Fashion.

Commenting on the occasion, Abdussalam Hassan said: "We are deeply committed to the traditions and culture of the UAE and remain keen to provide the best possible shopping experience to the Emirati community, particularly in prime residential locations. The new Mizhar outlet will serve as a convenient hub for kandura customisation and accessories shopping, combining the authenticity of Emirati fashion with the comfort and convenience of a modern retail environment."

Several members of the local community attended the launch and visited the new store. The Telal management team welcomed the guests and took them on a tour of the outlet, explaining the various products, fabrics, customisation options and services available.

The guests also had the opportunity to experience Telal’s products first-hand and learn more about the materials, craftsmanship and features of the brand’s traditional fashion offerings.

The launch event also included a session highlighting Telal’s brand journey, heritage and latest organisational developments. This was followed by an open discussion, where guests shared their perspectives on traditional fashion, Emirati wear and accessories, as well as emerging trends in the market.

The event concluded with a ceremonial cake-cutting attended by guests, visitors and Telal team members. The cake carried the launch slogan “Telal in Mizhar,” marking the opening of the brand’s latest location.