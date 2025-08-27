Teenager with severe spinal deformity successfully treated at King’s College Hospital London in Dubai

Sixteen-year-old Djanessa, who had been living with adolescent idiopathic scoliosis, a severe form of spinal deformity, has successfully undergone complex corrective surgery performed by Dr Imtiaz Hashmi, director of the Spine Centre at King’s College Hospital London in Dubai. The procedure has restored her mobility, reduced her pain, and allowed her to return to normal daily activities.

Djanessa was first diagnosed with scoliosis in her early teens after she began experiencing persistent back pain and fatigue. Over time, her spinal curvature progressed, causing increasing discomfort and difficulty performing everyday tasks such as carrying her school bag. She and her family consulted multiple doctors over a period of years but struggled to find a clear treatment plan or a path forward.

Reflecting on that period, Djanessa said: “Before the surgery, I felt limited in everything I did. The pain and tiredness were constant, and I didn’t know if there was a real solution. It was frustrating and, at times, discouraging.” Her mother, Felicia added, “We had been searching for answers for a long time and weren’t sure where to turn next.”

The turning point came when they met Dr Imtiaz Hashmi at the Spine Centre at King’s College Hospital London in Dubai. “When I first saw Djanessa, it was clear her scoliosis was impacting both her physical comfort and quality of life,” said Dr Hashmi. “She and her family had been through multiple consultations, and I could see the uncertainty they felt. My priority was to explain the condition clearly and outline the options available to them.”

The Spine Centre at King’s College Hospital London in Dubai specialises in complex spinal procedures and adolescent deformity correction, combining world-class expertise with cutting-edge technology and personalised care.

Speaking about the confidence Dr Imtiaz inspired in her, Djanessa said, “When I walked into Dr Hashmi’s office and he explained my condition, I felt safe. He took the time to go over every detail, from X-rays to MRI scans. For the first time, I wasn’t anxious. I knew I was in the right hands.”

Discussing the treatment plan, Dr Hashmi explained: “Her curvature was at a stage where surgical correction was necessary to prevent further progression and improve her overall spinal alignment. We discussed the risks and benefits in detail, and the family made the decision to proceed.”

The surgery lasted eight hours and was completed without complications. Within 24 hours, Djanessa was able to walk with the support of physiotherapy, and within weeks she had regained independence in her daily routine.

“Post-surgery, her spine is well-aligned, and her recovery has been progressing exactly as we hoped,” said Dr Hashmi. “The improvement in her posture and mobility was evident very quickly, which is always rewarding to see.”

“Two weeks post-op, I could already stand, walk, and talk to my friends. I felt strong,” said Djanessa. “Being able to move without pain has made a huge difference in my life.”

Felicia further said: “Everyone thought we’d find her bedridden after surgery. But visitors were shocked that Djanessa was up and smiling. It was a miracle. This has been a journey of faith, trust, and transformation. We’re grateful to have taken it at King’s.”

“Cases like this highlight the importance of early diagnosis and timely intervention in scoliosis. This outcome was only possible because patients and families fully understand the journey. Empowering them with the right expertise and knowledge leads to better outcomes and allows young patients to live without limitations,” concluded Dr Hashmi. Now Djanessa has returned to her normal activities, attends school without difficulty, and continues with follow-up physiotherapy to maintain her progress.

