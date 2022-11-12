Teen releases new book at SIBF

Amith hails from Pathanamthitta and currently resides in the UAE, pursuing his high school education at The Millennium School, Dubai.

Published: Sat 12 Nov 2022, 1:51 PM Last updated: Sat 12 Nov 2022, 2:15 PM

A high school student from Dubai, Alok Geo Amith’s first book ‘The darkness and the dawn’, was recently released at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF). The book was released by Issac John Pattaniparampil, managing editor at Khaleej Times. The newly launched book was received by Lini Sivaprasad, vice-principal at Millennium School, Dubai.

'The darkness and dawn' is a riveting tale that encompasses the themes of freedom, liberty, brotherhood, and non-violence presented through the story of two men bonded by blood, but divided by their ideals of freedom, who attempt to rescue a nation that has been enforced with slavery.

His grandfather, renowned novelist in Malayalam literature, Dr George Onakkoor helped to build his passion in writing after understanding his literary talent.