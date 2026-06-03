Teen founder launches Legal Hero to make law accessible for students

At just 17 years old, Ani Shakhbazyan has launched Legal Hero, an innovative student-focused educational platform designed to make legal learning more accessible, engaging, and understandable for young people interested in law. Built at the intersection of law, education, and technology, the initiative reflects a growing movement toward expanding civic awareness and empowering students with foundational legal knowledge at an earlier age.

Legal Hero was created in response to the increasing number of students seeking approachable and reliable resources to better understand legal systems, rights, and responsibilities. The platform offers simplified educational materials and interactive learning tools intended to support both independent student learning and classroom instruction. By breaking down complex legal concepts into clear, accessible content, Legal Hero aims to bridge the gap between traditional legal education and younger audiences who may not otherwise have exposure to the field.

The launch of the platform comes amid broader conversations in the UAE and internationally surrounding digital education, youth empowerment, and the importance of civic literacy in modern society. As technology continues to reshape education, Legal Hero seeks to contribute to a more informed and legally aware generation.

Looking ahead, the platform plans to expand its educational resources and outreach efforts to support more students and educators interested in accessible legal learning tools. Legal Hero is intended solely for educational and informational purposes and does not provide legal advice or legal representation. Through this initiative, Ani Shakhbazyan hopes to inspire greater accessibility, curiosity, and engagement within legal education for future generations.