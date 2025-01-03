Max-Hervé George presenting a commemorative poster to Teddy Riner

The judo competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games reached a historic pinnacle as French judo legend Teddy Riner clinched his third individual Olympic gold medal in the men’s +100kg category. This landmark victory cements Riner’s position as the most decorated Olympic judoka of all time, solidifying his status as a global icon of the sport.

In an electrifying final, Riner triumphed over South Korea’s Kim Minjong, who proudly took home the silver medal. The bronze medals were awarded to Tajikistan’s Temur Rakhimov and Uzbekistan’s Alisher Yusupov, adding to the celebration of global athletic excellence.

The award ceremony marked a significant departure from tradition, featuring a unique and memorable gesture. Instead of the customary flowers or mascots, the winners were presented with exquisite commemorative posters, masterfully designed by renowned French illustrator Ugo Gattoni. The artwork, which took an impressive 2,000 hours to complete over four months, was lauded for its intricate and symbolic representation of the event, adding a creative touch to the momentous occasion.

Prominent figures graced the ceremony, including five-time French Olympic champion Martin Fourcade and Max-Hervé George, founder and CEO of Icona Capital and chair of the International Judo Federation (IJF). Both dignitaries played key roles in presenting Riner with his gold medal and the commemorative artwork, underlining the importance of partnerships in elevating global sports. Speaking at the ceremony, Max-Hervé George highlighted the deep cultural significance of judo in France and its values of discipline, resilience, and mental strength. "Judo is deeply rooted in France, and I grew up admiring the achievements of legends like David Douillet, Lucie Decosse, and, of course, Teddy Riner," he said. "To present a medal to a living legend who has inspired millions is an incredible honour. Teddy’s journey exemplifies the spirit of judo and the power of perseverance. I hope his success ignites a passion for the sport among the next generation and brings even more glory to France." As a board member of the IJF, George has been instrumental in advancing global judo initiatives, emphasising the crucial role of corporate contributions in ensuring the success of events like the Olympic Games. His presence underscored the seamless integration of sports and business in promoting excellence on a global stage.

Riner’s historic achievement, combined with the innovative and heartfelt ceremony, marked a defining moment in Olympic history. Paris 2024 has not only celebrated unparalleled athletic accomplishments but also showcased a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of millions worldwide.