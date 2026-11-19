TCL, a leading global consumer electronics brand and the world’s No 1 mini LED TV brand, is putting the spotlight on the 32X3A OLED+, the flagship of its first monitor range in the UAE, now available at Dh4,999.

With grand theft auto VI set to launch on November 19, the 32X3A suits the sprawling, detail-heavy worlds that reward a screen with deep contrast and rich colour. Each pixel on an OLED panel produces its own light, so black is genuinely switched off and highlights stand out against it. The 32-inch 4K display reaches up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness, a measure of how intense the brightest areas of the picture can get, with a 0.03ms response time.

A dual-mode feature lets players choose how the screen performs. They can run 4K at 240Hz for cinematic single-player games, or switch to Full HD at 480Hz for competitive esports, where a higher refresh rate means the image updates more times per second and fast action stays clear.

The 32X3A is also TCL’s first monitor with integrated front-firing spatial audio, tuned by Bang & Olufsen. That means a premium setup can go without separate speakers and the cable clutter that comes with them.

The design follows the same logic. An ultra-thin body, an anti-glare, low-reflection coating, customisable rear lighting and a choice of colour finishes make it a monitor that looks as considered as it performs.

“A great game deserves a screen that shows it properly,” said Vic Shen, general manager of TCL GCC. “The 32X3A brings OLED contrast, high refresh rates and immersive sound together in one design, so players get the full experience whatever they are playing.”

The TCL 32X3A OLED+ is available through Microless, Eros Retail, Sharaf DG, noon and amazon, and can be seen in person at selected Eros and Union Coop locations. It comes with a three-year whole-unit warranty.