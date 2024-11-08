TCL leads way as large screens become the ultimate home entertainment standard; offers an extended warranty on all large TVs

Large screens are now the norm in home entertainment, with 75-inch and larger TVs quickly becoming the preferred choice for consumers seeking immersive, cinema-like experiences at home. From 2019 to 2023, the percentage of users choosing 75-inch and above TVs has increased by 93 per cent and those choosing 80-inch and above has grown by nearly 400 per cent.

TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brands has fully embraced this shift. By responding to the market demand for larger screens, TCL has remained the number one TV brand in the 98-inch category, according to industry research from OMDIA. TCL’s commitment to large-screen innovation continues to set it apart as a preferred brand for consumers who want cutting-edge technology and expansive viewing in their living rooms.

To make large-screen entertainment even more accessible, TCL is now offering an exclusive 1+1-year warranty on all TV models 75 inches and above, giving customers two years of peace of mind. This initiative reflects TCL’s commitment to providing high-quality, long-lasting products that deliver exceptional value across all price points, making premium home entertainment available for every budget.

TCL is the leader in large-screen display technology: QD-Mini LED

TCL has established itself as a technology leader in large-screen display innovation, with a focus on QD-Mini LED technology. TCL CSOT, its semiconductor display division, leads the industry with the world's most advanced G11 generation panel production line, manufacturing high-quality displays for major brands worldwide.

By advancing QD-Mini LED technology, TCL has created a hybrid that merges the best of OLED and QLED displays. This technology delivers near-pixel-level backlighting precision, achieving deep contrast and a vivid colour gamut with higher brightness levels and longer lifespan than traditional OLED displays. With expertise in Mini LED, inkjet-printed OLED, and Micro LED technologies, TCL is setting new standards for durability, colour accuracy, and brightness, solidifying its role in shaping the future of large-format display technology.

The power of a large screen: A core focus of TCL’s technology

TCL's lineup of large-screen QD-Mini LED TVs showcases the company’s commitment to redefining home entertainment with superior technology. The TCL C855 QD-Mini LED 4K TV offers a peak brightness of 3500 nits, a 144Hz refresh rate, and immersive visuals powered by QLED Pro technology. Available in sizes up to 98 inches, the C855 also features an AiPQ Pro Processor for exceptional clarity and an ONKYO 2.2.2 CH Hi-Fi audio system, making it ideal for both cinematic viewing and gaming.

For those seeking a more accessible yet high-performance option, the TCL C755 QD-Mini LED 4K TV stands out with its 1600-nits peak brightness and 1344-zone QD-Mini LED technology. The TV offers the best in QD-Mini LED technology along with ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi sound system. It is available in sizes from 55 to 98 inches. With 144Hz VRR technology, the C755 ensures smooth, lag-free visuals and enhanced HDR performance, perfect for movie lovers and gamers alike. For a premium experience, the TCL C655 QD-Mini LED 4K TV delivers vibrant colour accuracy and impressive detail with Quantum Dot technology and Local Dimming. Supported by ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi sound, this model is designed to bring cinema-quality audio and visuals to the home. TCL’s expanding legacy and market leadership Since its entry into global markets, TCL has consistently delivered innovative products that meet diverse consumer needs, quickly becoming a trusted name across regions. Operating in over 160 countries, the brand has achieved global milestones, including becoming the top 98-inch TV brand with over 32.4 per cent market share in the category and introducing the world’s largest QD-Mini LED TV, the TCL X955 Max at 115 inches. In addition to product innovation, TCL’s strategic partnerships with Arsenal FC and Call of Duty have furthered its reach and influence, resonating with fans across sports and gaming sectors. As TCL continues to develop products with groundbreaking QD-Mini LED technology, the extended warranty offer invites consumers to invest confidently in the future of entertainment, assured of TCL's commitment to long-lasting quality. With a diverse lineup that includes the TCL C655, P755, and the unique A300 Pro NXTFRAME TV, TCL remains at the forefront of TV innovation, delivering options that cater to all budgets and lifestyles while providing unparalleled technology for a superior viewing experience.

For more information on TCL's range of large-screen TVs and warranty details, please visit https://www.tcl.com/gulf/en/tcl-tv-extended-warranty