TCL and Bang & Olufsen deliver a landmark creator experience in Struer, Denmark

In a landmark moment for brand storytelling and premium experience-building, TCL, the world’s No. 1 Mini LED TV brand, and iconic audio innovator Bang & Olufsen, hosted an exclusive behind-the-scenes creator experience in Struer, Denmark — the birthplace of Bang & Olufsen’s legendary acoustic craft.

Held from September 8–9, the immersive programme brought together a prominent group of creators from across the Middle East and Africa, each representing a unique cultural lens, to explore the meticulous sound engineering, tuning, and innovation behind the ‘Audio by Bang & Olufsen’ integration in TCL’s latest 2025 QD-Mini LED TVs, including the premium flagship C7K, C8K, and above series.

The journey began with exclusive access to Bang & Olufsen’s headquarters in Struer, offering creators an intimate look at the legacy, precision, and philosophy behind one of the world’s most iconic audio brands. From walking through Bang & Olufsen’s sound labs and tuning studios to witnessing the art of audio calibration firsthand, the experience brought the ‘Audio by Bang & Olufsen’ integration in TCL TVs to life in an entirely new way.

"Walking through the Bang & Olufsen listening rooms and seeing their audio tuning process up close completely shifted my view of what goes into high-performance sound," said Ihab Salem, UAE-based lifestyle content creator known for premium home and tech storytelling.

The programme continued with hands-on sessions featuring TCL’s latest C7K and C8K QD-Mini LED TVs, now enhanced by Bang & Olufsen’s refined acoustic signature. In curated settings designed to showcase both visual brilliance and immersive audio personalisation, creators explored how BeoSonic tuning adapts to various moods and content types, ranging from movies to music to gaming.

Across the two days, creators captured authentic content — from factory floor walk-throughs to real-time product testing — bringing audiences across Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and editorial platforms behind the scenes of a partnership that is redefining the standard for premium home entertainment.

"This creator experience was designed to reveal the soul of our partnership — to show that when you blend TCL’s visual innovation with Bang & Olufsen’s acoustic heritage, you’re not just delivering performance. You’re creating something meaningful, emotional, and lasting," said Majid Khan Niazi, director of marketing, TCL MEABG.

This partnership has redefined what it means to co-create at a premium level, fusing TCL’s next-gen Mini LED visual technology with Bang & Olufsen’s unmatched acoustic depth to deliver entertainment solutions that speak to both precision and emotion.

The TCL x Bang & Olufsen partnership represents a new frontier in home entertainment, where sight and sound are elevated to their purest forms. The ‘Audio by Bang & Olufsen’ badge, now featured on TCL’s premium QD-Mini LED TVs, is more than a logo — it’s a promise that each device has been meticulously refined by Bang & Olufsen’s own acousticians, the same minds behind the brand’s iconic audio products.

From adaptive sound modes with BeoSonic to multi-sensory viewing experiences tailored to modern homes, the 2025 lineup — led by the flagship C7K, C8K, and above series — is already redefining expectations across the region.

