TCF thanks well-wishers in the UAE
The Citizens Foundation (TCF), a Pakistani non-profit organisation educating the less-privileged, held its first webinar to thank its well-wishers in the UAE and to update them on the foundation’s progress.
TCF has an enrollment of 266,000 deserving students, nearly half of whom are girls. The foundation is the largest private employer of women in Pakistan.
Due to lack of digital access during the pandemic, TCF launched its Ilm ka Aangan (‘The Learning Courtyard’) programme with an engaging television show and an edutainment magazine promoting self-study. TCF won ‘Best Covid-19 Response’ for this in the MGM awards held by the International Humanitarian City.
“Our goal is to empower the children of Pakistan with quality education so they become agents of positive change and work to transform society. We are grateful to the UAE community for supporting the cause,” said Ateed Riaz, founder-director of TCF.
