TBO Holidays announces mega promotional campaign winner

The ‘Book n Win Bonanza’ was the GCC’s biggest promotion designed exclusively for travel agents and partners.

Published: Sat 3 Sep 2022, 1:21 PM Last updated: Sat 3 Sep 2022, 1:44 PM

TBO Holidays has announced the grand prize winner of BMW x2 car following the final raffle draw of its ‘Book n Win Bonanza’ mega promotional campaign for travel agents in the region. The ‘Book n Win Bonanza’ campaign gave away over 1,229 prizes across 387 bookers during the first 60 days of the promotion with Sarah Raouf, travel agent from Family Tours, Egypt walking away with the BMW x2 grand prize.

Neeraj Gera, president of International Business at TBO Tek Ltd, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the lucky winners of our mega campaign for travel agents across MEA, which saw significant success. The ‘Book n Win Bonanza’ was the GCC’s biggest promotion designed exclusively for travel agents and partners. TBO Holidays will continue on its mission to deliver the best products while simplifying the travel ecosystem for all travel agents.”