Tbilisi hosts Fifth Silk Road Forum under patronage of Georgia’s Prime Minister

The Tbilisi Silk Road Forum has solidified its status as a key platform for regional and global cooperation, where ideas evolve into actionable projects, stated Irakli Kobakhidze, prime minister of Georgia, during his keynote address at the forum’s opening. According to the prime minister, it is symbolic that the event is held in Georgia — a nation that has historically served as a bridge connecting Eastern and Western civilisations.

"For centuries, along the Silk Road, which connected our countries, not only trade but also culture, ideas, and progress flourished. Today, in an era of global transformation marked by new challenges and opportunities, the idea of the historic Silk Road gains renewed and vital importance. The main theme of this year’s forum — Invest in Connectivity, Grow in Stability — reflects these realities," said Kobakhidze.

He emphasised that the forum’s theme mirrors Georgia’s national policy. "As the world reassesses traditional trade routes and supply chains and seeks new pathways, our efforts focus on ensuring and strengthening peace — the foundation for making Georgia a strong economic and logistics hub in the region. We believe that peace, stability, and predictability are the greatest assets we can offer to our partners and investors," he added.

The prime minister also highlighted Georgia’s proactive foreign policy and infrastructure development: "We have free trade agreements with the European Union, China, the UK, the UAE, and several regional partners. We are implementing large-scale infrastructure projects — developing ports, modernizing railways, and creating digital and energy corridors such as the Black Sea Submarine Cable Project, which will connect the region’s renewable energy to European markets. All of this creates unique opportunities for business."

Kobakhidze expressed gratitude to the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Nikol Pashinyan and Ali Asadov, along with other high-ranking delegates, for their participation.

The Fifth Tbilisi Silk Road Forum has drawn around 2,000 political and business leaders from more than 60 countries, reinforcing Georgia’s growing role as a key player in global connectivity and economic cooperation.