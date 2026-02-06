Taxation Society UAE opens 2026 with flagship AI Governance Forum in Dubai

The Taxation Society UAE marked a strong start to 2026 with its first flagship technical event of the year, “The Quiet AI Shift: From Spreadsheets to Trusted Controls”, held at Crystal Hall, India Club, Dubai. The event drew a full house of finance, tax, audit and risk professionals, underscoring the growing relevance of artificial intelligence in today’s accounting and governance landscape.

Building on the momentum of its earlier programmes, the session was exceptionally well received by members and guests. Participants welcomed the practical, no-hype approach to AI, with discussions focused on trust, controls, governance and real-world application rather than buzzwords.

The evening featured a strong line-up of speakers. The keynote address by CA Dayaniwas Sharma, central council member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, set the tone by outlining how AI can be responsibly integrated into accounting, audit and governance frameworks. This was followed by an engaging session from CA Dr Durgesh Pandey, Professor at the University of Portsmouth, who demonstrated how AI can enhance fraud detection and internal controls through practical, audit-ready workflows.

CA Anand Prakash Jangid, managing partner at AJA, then guided participants through data analytics essentials, illustrating how accountants can convert raw data into actionable insights using familiar tools. The event concluded with a compelling session by CA Mahendra Khiani, director at KPMG Middle East, who spoke on building trustworthy AI through governance, ethics and compliance aligned with global standards and the UAE’s evolving AI framework.

The event was graced by Yaqoob Al Ali as guest of honour and also served as a platform to welcome the managing committee of the Taxation Society UAE for 2026.