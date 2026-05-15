Taxation Society UAE hosts high-impact conference on UAE e-invoicing and business resilience

The Taxation Society UAE successfully hosted its flagship event, “UAE E-Invoicing: One Mandate. One Deadline. One Chance to Get It Right,” at Dusit Thani Dubai, attracting more than 200 professionals, including CFOs, tax advisors, and industry leaders.

At a crucial stage in the UAE’s e-invoicing journey, the conference focused on decoding the latest Ministry of Finance guidance and practical implementation strategies. A special segment on UAE resilience amid global uncertainty added broader business context.

Ekansh Agrawal, secretary of Taxation Society UAE and co-founder and partner at One X Global, delivered insights on impact assessment and integration decisions.

Tushar Gupta, executive director of Suntech Group, presented a live ASP demo showcasing the end-to-end invoice journey.

Sandeep Nair, senior partner at Evas Constantin Group, shared key perspectives on ICV certification. The event was graced by guest of honor Mohan Valrani, chairman of Arcadia Education and co-founder and mentor of Al Shirawi Group.

A panel discussion featuring leading CFOs, including Surendra Jain of A A Al Moosa Enterprises LLC, Sahil Arora of BNW Developments, Harish Kamnani of West Zone Group, and Aksid Abdul Khader of Fresha Group, explored resilience, government support, and future strategies.

In their remarks, Nimish Makvana, president of Taxation Society UAE, and Naveen Sharma, chairman of Taxation Society UAE, emphasised timely readiness and collaborative action across finance, tax, and technology.

Through such initiatives, the Taxation Society UAE continues to lead knowledge-sharing efforts and support businesses in navigating the evolving tax landscape.